India’s efforts to promote electric vehicles have received global recognition, with Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML) winning the Earthshot Prize 2026 in the ‘Clean Our Air’ category. The company was among five winners announced at the sixth edition of the awards ceremony held in Mumbai. The award, founded by Britain’s Prince William, comes with a grant of £1 million (approximately Rs 11 crore) for each winner to help expand their work.

Announcing Mahindra’s win, The Earthshot Prize shared a post on X, stating that the company had put more than 4,00,000 electric vehicles on Indian roads by focusing on electric transport for short-distance travel. The post read, “Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (@MahindraLMM) is the Winner of The Earthshot Prize 2026 to Clean our Air.By electrifying India’s “last mile”, they’ve put more than 400,000 electric vehicles on the road. The £1 million prize will help them expand across Asia and Africa.” Apart from Mahindra, four other winners were announced across different categories.

Niue Ocean Wide Trust won the ‘Revive Our Oceans’ category for its work in ocean conservation. The organisation sells Ocean Conservation Commitments, with each commitment helping protect one square kilometre of ocean for 20 years. The prize money will support its plan to build a NZ$32 million endowment. In the ‘Build a Waste-Free World’ category, PFAS-Free France was named the winner. The group led a campaign that resulted in France introducing the world’s first national law banning PFAS, also known as ‘forever chemicals’. The £1 million grant will help encourage other countries to take similar steps.

Ørsted won the ‘Fix Our Climate’ category. The company, which is the world’s largest offshore wind operator, has reduced its own emissions by more than 98%. The prize money will support its continued work towards clean energy. Bhutan was named the winner in the ‘Protect and Restore Nature’ category. The country’s Constitution requires at least 60% of its land to remain under forest cover. The £1 million grant will help restore 50,000 hectares of damaged land by 2030.

Earlier, Prince William and Princess Catherine arrived at the venue in Mumbai to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony. The royal couple walked the green carpet and posed for photographs before entering the venue. For the occasion, Princess Catherine wore a red traditional-style outfit with gold prints and detailed embroidery around the neckline. She completed her look with matching jewellery and a half-up hairstyle. Prince William wore a black bandhgala-style jacket with matching trousers.

Earlier in the day, the royal couple visited Bandra Reclamation Garden in Mumbai, where Prince William drove an electric three-wheeler made by Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, with Princess Catherine seated beside him. They also met the 15 finalists of the Earthshot Prize 2026 from different parts of the world. This year’s awards received nearly 7,000 nominations from across the world, with 15 finalists selected across five categories: ‘Clean Our Air’, ‘Protect and Restore Nature’, ‘Revive Our Oceans’, ‘Build a Waste-Free World’ and ‘Fix Our Climate’.

Prince William founded The Earthshot Prize in 2020 to support ideas and projects working towards solutions to some of the world’s biggest environmental problems. The Mumbai visit also marks Princess Catherine’s first joint overseas tour with Prince William since 2022. (ANI)