The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 hovered near multi-month lows on Tuesday as investors pulled back from risk assets ahead of Nvidia's results and the Anthropic listing, crucial tests of Wall Street's appetite for ‌AI investments. Jensen Huang said on Tuesday he "would be honored" to come back as Nvidia CEO if the board decided his return would be in shareholders' and employees' best interests.

The founder's comments followed Reuters reporting on Monday that the company's board was not considering Huang's return as CEO. The chipmaker's quarterly results are due after the bell on Tuesday and will be ‌closely watched. The fallout from Huang's resignation has raised concerns about the potential impact on Nvidia's margins and cash outflows, given its outsized influence across the AI ecosystem.

"I ‌can't imagine that they're going to come out and say something extremely positive about guidance. I'd be really surprised if that happens," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth. Shares of Nvidia fell 1.7%. Through the last close, they have lost about $410 billion in market value since Huang's resignation last week after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a businesswoman suspected by the US of spying for China.

Meanwhile, Anthropic maintained its ⁠proposed price ​range of $70-$78 per share for its highly ⁠anticipated IPO in an updated filing on Tuesday. The AI lab is expected to set the final price on Wednesday ahead of its Nasdaq debut on November 19. Bloomberg News reported that the company could price ⁠its offering at the top of that range or higher.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index extended losses and was down 1.4%. Advanced Micro Devices and Micron slid 3.6% and 4.1%, respectively, while Intel fell 3.2% after ​Nvidia slashed its stake in the company by 25%. At 11:58 a.m. the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 819.12 points, or 1.59%, to 50,789.05, the S&P ⁠500 shed 97.40 points, or 1.31%, to 7,319.19, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 341.48 points, or 1.39%, to 24,168.27.

Software stocks were among the biggest laggards, with Salesforce plunging 9.5%, while Intuit dropped 7.2% and Adobe fell 4.1%. All 11 ⁠S&P ​500 sectors were in negative territory, with financials also weighing on the benchmark. JPMorgan's shares slipped 2.2% after the company said insider Bregje de Best would succeed Jeremy Barnum as CFO in early 2027.

Health insurers UnitedHealth and Humana lost 3.5% and 4.3%, respectively. FED HINTS AT AGGRESSIVE RATE HIKES

A number of Fed officials last week suggested the ⁠US central bank was amenable to a more aggressive rate-hike path as price pressures worsen. Markets are pricing in a near-certain 95.4% likelihood of a 25-basis-point increase by the Federal ⁠Reserve in December, according to CME FedWatch.

Minutes from ⁠the Federal Open Market Committee's latest meeting, due on Wednesday, will also be parsed. Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 3.4-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by 3.11-to-1 on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 5 new 52-week highs and 9 new lows, ‌while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 13 ‌new highs and 437 new lows.