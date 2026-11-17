A European defence ​company says its missiles were the only ​foreign-made weapons used in Ukraine's attack on ‌Tuesday on ​the Crimean Bridge, a rare operational role for a Western manufacturer in one of Kyiv's most significant long-range strikes of the war.

Ukraine destroyed the ‌central road span of the only bridge linking Russia and Crimea, a military and symbolic blow to President Vladimir Putin ahead of meetings with the Chinese and US leaders. Oleksandr Danyliuk, president of Dutch-headquartered startup Destinus, told Reuters ‌seven of its Ruta cruise missiles hit the bridge during a multistage operation that Ukrainian President Volodymyr ‌Zelenskiy said took weeks to prepare.

Danyliuk said Ukraine also used the company's Da Vinci deep-strike drones, also known as the Lord. Mikhail Kokorich, a Siberian-born entrepreneur who built Russia’s first private space company, founded Destinus in 2021. After leaving Russia, he built a ⁠European weapons ​business and renounced his citizenship ⁠over Moscow's 2022 full-scale Ukraine invasion.

Danyliuk said Destinus systems were the only foreign-made weapons that Ukraine used in the operation. "For such ⁠important missions, you send something which is actually proven to work," he said. "Second, something that is produced in sufficient quantity."

Ukraine ​launched nine Ruta Block 1 missiles and seven struck the bridge, Danyliuk said, adding that several ⁠weapons systems worked together. Zelenskiy described the strike as the seventh stage of an operation targeting Russian air-defence, radar and electronic-warfare systems. On social ⁠media, ​he listed the Ruta among the weapons used alongside Ukrainian-made systems.

Ukraine has previously used US-made ATACMS, France's SCALP and Britain's Storm Shadow missiles against targets inside Russia. But because those weapons are in short ⁠supply, most of Ukraine's deep strikes have relied on its own growing range of domestically produced drones and ⁠missiles. Moscow annexed the southern ⁠Ukrainian peninsula in 2014, and Kyiv has repeatedly tried since 2022 to destroy the bridge, which it sees as a symbol of the region’s occupation.