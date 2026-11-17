European-made Ruta missiles only foreign weapons used in Ukraine’s Crimean Bridge strike, company says
A European defence company says its missiles were the only foreign-made weapons used in Ukraine's attack on Tuesday on the Crimean Bridge, a rare operational role for a Western manufacturer in one of Kyiv's most significant long-range strikes of the war.
Ukraine destroyed the central road span of the only bridge linking Russia and Crimea, a military and symbolic blow to President Vladimir Putin ahead of meetings with the Chinese and US leaders. Oleksandr Danyliuk, president of Dutch-headquartered startup Destinus, told Reuters seven of its Ruta cruise missiles hit the bridge during a multistage operation that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said took weeks to prepare.
Danyliuk said Ukraine also used the company's Da Vinci deep-strike drones, also known as the Lord. Mikhail Kokorich, a Siberian-born entrepreneur who built Russia’s first private space company, founded Destinus in 2021. After leaving Russia, he built a European weapons business and renounced his citizenship over Moscow's 2022 full-scale Ukraine invasion.
Danyliuk said Destinus systems were the only foreign-made weapons that Ukraine used in the operation. "For such important missions, you send something which is actually proven to work," he said. "Second, something that is produced in sufficient quantity."
Ukraine launched nine Ruta Block 1 missiles and seven struck the bridge, Danyliuk said, adding that several weapons systems worked together. Zelenskiy described the strike as the seventh stage of an operation targeting Russian air-defence, radar and electronic-warfare systems. On social media, he listed the Ruta among the weapons used alongside Ukrainian-made systems.
Ukraine has previously used US-made ATACMS, France's SCALP and Britain's Storm Shadow missiles against targets inside Russia. But because those weapons are in short supply, most of Ukraine's deep strikes have relied on its own growing range of domestically produced drones and missiles. Moscow annexed the southern Ukrainian peninsula in 2014, and Kyiv has repeatedly tried since 2022 to destroy the bridge, which it sees as a symbol of the region’s occupation.