Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

ACC issues fines, suspensions after Louisville-UNC brawl

The Atlantic Coast Conference suspended two players and fined Louisville and North Carolina on Monday following Saturday's postgame brawl in Chapel ​Hill, N.C. The schools were fined an undisclosed amount for violating the league's sportsmanship policy with "unacceptable" behavior. The amount of the fines was not ​disclosed.

Tennis-Alcaraz says experience helped him crack indoor code after back-to-back title wins

Carlos Alcaraz said experience has ‌finally taught ​him how to get the best out of his game on indoor courts, with the world number three carrying his title-winning form from Vienna and Paris into this week's ATP Finals in Turin. Only three of his 29 career titles have come on indoor hard courts, with his first coming in Rotterdam last year.

Golf-Woods to make competitive return at December's Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods will end more than two years away from official competition when he tees it up ‌at next month's Hero World Challenge, an unofficial event he hosts in the Bahamas, organisers said on Tuesday. The 50-year-old, who hosts the 20-player event, has not competed in a world-ranking tournament since missing the cut at the 2024 British Open due to a combination of injuries, surgeries and legal complications.

Golf-PGA Tour not planning return program for ex-LIV players, CEO says

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said on Monday there are currently no plans to revive the "Returning Member Program" that earlier this year saw former LIV Golf player Brooks Koepka reincorporated into the US-based circuit. Rolapp, in his first media availability since LIV Golf announced on November 5 that it would begin winding down operations ‌after a financing deal fell apart, said he is interested in doing what he can to make the PGA Tour better but is not rushing into any decisions regarding former players.

Lions not banning celebrations with DE Aidan Hutchinson (ACL) out for season

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed defensive end Aidan Hutchinson ‌is out for the season with a torn ACL, an injury that occurred celebrating a sack of New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye on Sunday in Munich, Germany. Campbell said he doesn't blame Hutchinson for the emotional reaction to making a big play and has no desire to tamp down post-play celebrations.

Soccer-French football chief Diallo to challenge Infantino for FIFA presidency

French Football Federation (FFF) President Philippe Diallo will run for the FIFA presidency in next March's election with the support of the UEFA member associations represented on the executive committee and the FIFA Council, UEFA said on Monday. FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who will seek reelection as the head of global soccer's ruling body, has faced widespread opposition since his aborted attempt in July to bring private investors into a new FIFA commercial entity ⁠holding rights linked to ​competitions including the World Cup.

Antoine Griezmann named MLS Newcomer of Year

Orlando City SC ⁠star Antoine Griezmann was named the 2026 MLS Newcomer of the Year on Tuesday. The 35-year-old forward tallied a team-high 22 goal contributions (14 goals, eight assists) after joining the Lions in July.

Dolphins cut Zane Gonzalez after his three missed kicks

The Miami Dolphins waived kicker Zane Gonzalez on Monday, one day after he missed two field goals and an extra point in a 24-22 loss ⁠at Indianapolis. Gonzalez made a 53-yard field goal in the third quarter but missed from 47 and 51 yards. He missed a PAT in the third quarter.

Ice hockey-US beat rivals Canada for second straight World Championship win

Veterans Hilary Knight and Kelly Pannek each scored twice to propel the US past bitter rivals Canada 6-2 in the Women's Ice Hockey World ​Championship final on Monday, retaining their crown months after taking Olympic gold. Both teams arrived in Denmark brimming with young talent but the old guard stole the show, as Knight neutralised Canadian Sarah Fillier's early goal and Pannek added another to the board early in the second.

Report: Mets ⁠meeting with Tarik Skubal 'went very well'

The Mets' meeting Monday with free-agent left-hander Tarik Skubal "went very well," the New York Post reported Tuesday. It's unclear if the Mets made an offer to the two-time Cy Young Award winner during their visit in California, per the report.

Boxing-Benavidez targets cruiserweight supremacy, and a bigger piece of the pie

David Benavidez has collected titles across three divisions in a rapid rise through ⁠boxing's ​ranks, but the undefeated American says next month's cruiserweight unification bout against Michal Cieslak represents the biggest moment of his career. Benavidez, 29, stepped up to cruiserweight this year and claimed the WBO and WBA belts with a dominant sixth-round knockout win over Gilberto Ramirez in May.

Rams C Coleman Shelton (hamstring) out 4-6 weeks

Los Angeles Rams starting center Coleman Shelton will be sidelined at least a month with a hamstring injury, the team confirmed Monday night. Shelton, 31, sustained the injury during Sunday's 34-6 victory at Arizona and could be out as long as six weeks.

Cowboys' Jerry Jones on DC's status: 'We're talking about that'

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker ⁠didn't get much support from owner and general manager Jerry Jones on Tuesday, one day after he failed to receive a vote of confidence from head coach Brian Schottenheimer. On Sunday, the Cowboys surrendered 584 yards of offense in a 46-40 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers scored ⁠touchdowns on plays of 74, 70 and 66 yards, overcoming five touchdown passes by Dallas quarterback ⁠Dak Prescott.

Golf-DeChambeau to join DP World Tour after LIV collapse

American Bryson DeChambeau will bring his big-hitting game to the DP World Tour next season after the collapse of LIV Golf, the European organisation said on Tuesday. The 33-year-old DeChambeau, a two-time US Open champion, was one of the highest-profile players to leave the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed venture four years ago.

Boxing-Irish boxer Reeves dies aged 31

Irish boxer Lee Reeves has died at the age of 31, ‌three months after suffering serious injuries during a bout, promoter Queensberry ‌said on Tuesday. Local media reports in Reeves' hometown of Limerick said he underwent surgery after his knockout loss to Gary Cully in a junior welterweight bout ​in August in Dublin and had been in a medically induced coma since.