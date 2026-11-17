Anthropic ​remains on track to ‌price its blockbuster US initial public offering on Wednesday at $70 to $78 per ‌share, the company said in ‌a filing on Tuesday, setting up a closely watched test of ⁠whether ​Wall ⁠Street's appetite for artificial intelligence still holds.

Only ⁠a few startups have attracted ​as much investor interest as ⁠Anthropic. Backed by technology heavyweights from ⁠Alphabet to ​Nvidia, the AI company has seen its private ⁠valuation soar to near-unprecedented heights.