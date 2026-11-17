FACTBOX-From Amazon to Google, the deep-pocketed investors in Anthropic
Anthropic remains on track to price its blockbuster US initial public offering on Wednesday at $70 to $78 per share, the company said in a filing on Tuesday, setting up a closely watched test of whether Wall Street's appetite for artificial intelligence still holds.
Only a few startups have attracted as much investor interest as Anthropic. Backed by technology heavyweights from Alphabet to Nvidia, the AI company has seen its private valuation soar to near-unprecedented heights.