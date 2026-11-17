‌A ​federal judge on Tuesday blocked President Donald Trump's administration from restricting the types of internships and other practical training opportunities available to international students attending US universities on visas.

US District Judge Julia Kobick in ‌Boston issued an injunction barring the US Department of Homeland Security from enforcing two August directives that higher education groups said had abruptly disrupted training opportunities for foreign students nationwide. Kobick, an appointee of former Democratic President Joe Biden, ruled in a lawsuit filed last month by four organizations, including ‌the Association of American Universities and the Presidents' Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration.

It marked the latest victory for plaintiffs challenging efforts by ‌the Trump administration to impose restrictions on student visa holders as part of its hardline immigration agenda. On Monday, a different federal judge in Boston struck down a new rule that would limit how long foreign students can remain in the US without applying for extensions. DHS declined to comment.

The education groups in the case before ⁠Kobick argued ​that DHS had sharply narrowed rules ⁠that for more than 35 years governed international students' participation in internships and other practical training through a program known as curricular practical training, or CPT. They said foreign ⁠students historically could take part in school-authorized internships and training opportunities as long as they were directly related to their field of study and formed an integral ​part of an established curriculum.

According to the plaintiffs, the government long interpreted that standard to allow participation when training either carried ⁠academic credit or was required to earn a degree. Amazon and Tesla were the top two employers of CPT students in 2024, when 140,775 student visa holders were ⁠authorized ​to participate in CPT overall, according to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

But in August, DHS, which oversees ICE, issued messages telling universities that internships and other opportunities qualified only if they were mandatory for every student in a degree program and did not cover elective ⁠training taken for academic credit. The agency said it had seen an increase in CPT authorizations it believed did not comply with program requirements and ⁠would increase scrutiny of approvals.

Kobick ⁠found the directives were likely arbitrary and capricious under the Administrative Procedure Act as DHS had failed to acknowledge that it was making a "fundamental" change to the government's longstanding interpretation of the program's rules. "Correct or not, ‌this new interpretation ‌is inconsistent with the government’s previous position," she wrote.