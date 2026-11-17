Sayani Gupta and Sonam Kapoor voiced concerns over rising pollution levels in Mumbai and Delhi, stressing the urgent need for stronger on-ground action to address the environmental crisis in the nation. Sayani Gupta arrived at the sixth annual Earthshot Prize in Mumbai to attend the award ceremony in which fifteen global finalists compete for the five GPP 1 million awards across five core environmental categories: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean our Air, Revive our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World, and Fix our Climate.

While talking to ANI, Sayami Gupta highlighted severe pollution, unchecked construction, tree felling, mangrove destruction and deforestation in Mumbai. She expressed concern over the deteriorating living conditions and called for an end to the alleged greed driving environmental destruction. "I really applaud His Royal Highness for doing this, for this initiative. It's amazing that people who are working at the grassroot are being awarded and recognised. All of that is great, but I genuinely feel that there needs to be a lot more at the ground level as far as that world is concerned, but also our country is concerned. There is pollution; we are not able to breathe. You are just breathing and eating cement. There is so much construction. Mumbai is a pile of cement and it's unbearable, and it's insane that people are allowed to do this to the citizens of the country. Trees are being felled, mangroves are being cleared, forests are being culled - it's insanity. I really think this greed of money needs to be put to a stop," said Sayami Gupta.

Sonam Kapoor called the rising pollution "scary" and expressed her support for initiatives like Earthshot Prize 2026, which discover, celebrate, and scale innovative solutions that repair and protect the planet. While talking to ANI, Sonam Kapoor said, "I have come here because I need to show my support. What is happening is very scary. I feel very afraid whenever I look at my children, wondering what kind of future I am going to leave for them. I think it's important that we take this issue seriously."

She added, "The way things are looking, whether it's Mumbai or Delhi, pollution levels are rising quite significantly." Oscar winner Guneet Monga described "climate change" as a real "issue" and shared how she tackles "overconsumption."

"I think climate change is real. Personally, I do not use plastic bottles for drinking water. I always carry a metal or glass water bottle. It is reused, just like it was done in the past. So, a little simplicity is required. We live in a world of overconsumption. So, I hope the world learns to reuse. I am reusing and repurposing my saree, which I wore to the Oscars. That is how, step by step, you begin from your home the effort to save the climate," said Guneet Monga while talking to ANI. On the green carpet, Nirmat Kaur said, "As a common citizen, as a girl who has been living in big cities now for a very long time, I would like to say that we need to treat everything as a responsibility on a personal level. We should not think that it is not our problem but someone else's. First of all, take ownership. In your immediate environment, do not let garbage accumulate in your lanes and colonies; do not dump waste in water; help reduce air pollution."

The Earthshot Prize 2026 is the sixth annual global environmental awards ceremony founded by Prince William and is taking place in Mumbai on Tuesday. This marks the first time the prestigious award ceremony has been held in India. In this prize ceremony, fifteen global finalists compete for £1 million awards across five core environmental categories: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean our Air, Revive our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World, and Fix our Climate. (ANI)