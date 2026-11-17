Turnout falls at largely peaceful public sector marches across France
Turnout was down sharply on Tuesday at largely peaceful demonstrations across France marking a one-day strike called by public sector workers seeking pay rises.
Turnout was down sharply on Tuesday at largely peaceful demonstrations across France marking a one-day strike called by public sector workers seeking pay rises.
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