A bipartisan ​group of ​key House ‌and Senate lawmakers ​have reached a deal in principle ‌on key aviation safety provisions that have been stalled for nearly a year but ‌some key questions remain undecided.

Senators Ted ‌Cruz and Maria Cantwell said there is agreement on key aviation tracking requirements for ⁠civilian ​airplanes ⁠as well as helicopter safety requirements but not ⁠yet agreement on requirements for military aircraft. ​The Senate in December passed a bill ⁠unanimously to pass sweeping aviation safety reform ⁠legislation ​to address dozens of recommendations issued after a January 2025 collision ⁠between an American Airlines regional jet and ⁠a ⁠US Army Black Hawk helicopter that killed 67 people.