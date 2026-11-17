House, Senate lawmakers reach deal on key aviation safety provisions
A bipartisan group of key House and Senate lawmakers have reached a deal in principle on key aviation safety provisions that have been stalled for nearly a year but some key questions remain undecided.
Senators Ted Cruz and Maria Cantwell said there is agreement on key aviation tracking requirements for civilian airplanes as well as helicopter safety requirements but not yet agreement on requirements for military aircraft. The Senate in December passed a bill unanimously to pass sweeping aviation safety reform legislation to address dozens of recommendations issued after a January 2025 collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter that killed 67 people.