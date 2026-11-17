(Updates to market close) Nov 17 - The UK's FTSE 100 on ​Tuesday logged its steepest one-day percentage fall in ​eight months as investors shied away ‌from ​risky bets ahead of AI bellwether Nvidia's quarterly results, while mixed labour market data left expectations of a Bank of England rate hike ‌intact.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 1.8% to 10,689.97 points, while the midcap FTSE 250 index ended 1.2% lower at a three-week low.