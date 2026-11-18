Russian figure skaters have been forced out of this week's ‌Finlandia ​Trophy after Finland moved to block athletes holding Russian passports from entering the country, dealing a blow to their hopes of reaching the Grand Prix Final.

The Russian Figure Skating Federation said on Tuesday that seven athletes, including Olympic pairs medallists Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov, would miss ‌the Helsinki event because they could not travel to Finland. As of Monday, Russian citizens with Schengen visas are only allowed into Finland to work in tasks that are deemed essential to the country's national interests, the government said in a statement. That excludes sport, it said.

The Russian federation said it had sought clarification from the International Skating Union (ISU) and Finnish authorities after receiving reports that Russian athletes could face ‌entry restrictions, but did not receive an official response until Tuesday evening. According to the federation, the ISU informed it that Finnish authorities had concluded Russian athletes, including those competing as neutrals, ‌did not meet the country's entry requirements following tightened restrictions on Russian citizens.

The federation quoted the ISU as saying the rules also applied to athletes travelling on Schengen visas for the competition. 'EXTREMELY DISAPPOINTED'

With the event due to begin on Friday, the ISU told the federation it had no choice but to assume the Russian skaters would be unable to compete and would instead invite reserve participants. "The Russian Figure Skating Federation is extremely disappointed by Finland's politicized decision regarding our athletes ⁠and will continue ​to work with the ISU to ensure Russian ⁠figure skaters' participation in all possible competitions," the Russian federation said in a statement.

"The Russian Figure Skating Federation regrets that the athletes have fallen victim to ill-considered and unlawful political decisions and believes that such actions are contrary to the ⁠Olympic Charter and the ISU Constitution." Reuters has contacted the Finnish government for comment.

Finland's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said last week that allowing Russian athletes to enter the country would "endanger Finland's international relations". "As Russia's war of aggression continues, ​Russian athletes have no business coming to Finland," she said.

The Finlandia Trophy is a key qualifier for the Grand Prix Final, the first major best-on-best event of the figure ⁠skating season. Also affected are former European champions Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii, pair skaters Ekaterina Chikmareva and Matvei Ianchenkov, and men's singles skater Evgeni Semenenko.

The skaters were due to compete as neutral athletes without Russian national symbols under ISU eligibility rules introduced ⁠after ​Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Reuters has contacted the ISU for comment.

Last week the ISU said that Finland's restrictions could have a "consequential impact" on its hosting of the World Figure Skating Championships in March, where Russian skaters are expected to be among the medal contenders. RUSSIAN RESTRICTIONS WIDEN

Finland's move comes amid other restrictions on Russian participation in sport. Finland banned Russian athletes from this month's cross-country skiing World ⁠Cup opener in Ruka, the government announced last week.

Norway imposed an immediate entry ban on Russian and Belarusian professional athletes travelling to compete, including those with neutral status, the government announced on ⁠Monday. Poland will not issue visas to Russian ski ⁠jumpers for its World Cup meetings this season, even if they were cleared to compete as neutrals.

Russia will also miss ice hockey's 2027 World Junior Championship because of entry restrictions imposed by the Canadian government, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) confirmed on Sunday. The IIHF said it had considered alternative ‌arrangements but decided Canada would ‌remain as host, with the tournament proceeding from December 26 to January 5 in Edmonton and Red ​Deer.