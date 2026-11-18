British ​authorities ‌have transferred a ​serving US Army officer ‌they arrested last week for suspected national security offences ‌to US military custody, the ‌Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday. The police said the ⁠officer, ​who ⁠was arrested by British counter-terrorism ⁠police on November 10 ​near Gloucester in western England, ⁠was under investigation over ⁠allegations relating ​to national security and espionage.

Police had ⁠previously said the foreign state ⁠linked ⁠to the allegations was Russia.