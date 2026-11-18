US Army officer arrested by UK police now in US military custody over espionage allegations
British authorities have transferred a serving US Army officer they arrested last week for suspected national security offences to US military custody, the Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday. The police said the officer, who was arrested by British counter-terrorism police on November 10 near Gloucester in western England, was under investigation over allegations relating to national security and espionage.
Police had previously said the foreign state linked to the allegations was Russia.