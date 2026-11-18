Leaked internal documents detailing Deutsche Bank's dealings with Russian oligarchs and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein dealt ​a major setback on Tuesday to CEO Christian Sewing's efforts to restore the lender's reputation.

The ‌documents ​included emails, meeting minutes and internal records that media organisations said showed Deutsche Bank pursued Russian business right up until Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine and handled more suspicious transactions linked to Epstein than previously known. The reports also said the bank mistakenly shared Donald Trump's tax records with another client's accountant.

Deutsche Bank dismissed the revelations as historical, saying it had spent €7 billion ($7.7 billion) strengthening compliance and controls since ‌2019. Chairman Alexander Wynaendts publicly backed Sewing, who took over in 2018 with a mandate to restore profitability and rebuild trust in Germany's largest lender. Sewing has largely delivered on the first goal, returning Deutsche Bank to sustained profitability after years of losses. The leak, however, risks reviving doubts about whether the bank has fully overcome the compliance failures and scandals that once defined it.

"I am not without flaws", Sewing told Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper, but added the bank's overall direction "has always been right and remains right." He said he had personally talked to clients, who were calm, even ‌if "naturally not pleased". Deutsche Bank shares closed down 6%, their biggest one-day decline in more than a year.

QUESTIONS OVER CULTURE AND CONTROLS The leak is so large it raises "fundamental questions about the company's security and compliance", said Markus Kienle of the SdK investor protection ‌association, dismissing Deutsche Bank's argument that some of the cases dated back years.

"What matters is not when the incidents occurred, but whether they reveal character traits or patterns of conduct," he said. "This question needs to be clarified. Only then can there be a genuine cultural change." German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil called on authorities to investigate "and take the necessary action". Deutsche Bank, he said, needs to explain "with complete transparency" how it has fixed failures and will prevent new ones.

Germany's financial regulator BaFin did not comment directly on the leak but said it had conducted six inquiries involving Deutsche Bank since 2018. A European supervisory official told Reuters there was no immediate indication the disclosures ⁠would trigger a ​major new investigation, partly because many of the matters appeared historical and there ⁠was little appetite among regulators to revisit them.

A spokesperson for the European Central Bank declined to comment. Reuters was unable to independently verify the allegations. The disclosures could nevertheless damage Deutsche Bank's reputation just as it appeared to be emerging from a decade marked by fines, regulatory scrutiny and restructurings. In April 2025, cumulative profits finally offset losses ⁠incurred over the previous decade.

The leak encompassed more than 15 million documents, including emails and meeting minutes, and media organisations involved have said further reports are planned. Trump called the accidental sharing of his tax records "illegal". "This wasn't an external attack where data was stolen. Rather, it appears that employees ... passed the data ​outside. For the bank, that's like detonating an atomic bomb at its headquarters," said Klaus Nieding of the shareholder lobby group DSW.

"Customers affected by this will quickly head for the exits," he said. "They'll seek safety elsewhere and will be very difficult to ⁠win back." Rasmus Andresen, a member of the European Parliament, called on Sewing to appear before the body to answer questions.

"It shows ... what kind of problems Deutsche Bank still has to deal with," he said. "It doesn't fit with what Sewing ... said about the turnaround." CHALLENGES

Despite a tripling of Deutsche Bank's share price during Sewing's tenure, critics argue the ⁠lender ​has not changed quickly enough or as radically as needed. The bank has struggled to bolster diversity within its management ranks. As recently as 2023, there was just one woman on the nine-member board. The group of 10 now includes three women.

The bank has also faced more recent operational setbacks. Its integration of Postbank in 2023 left some customers unable to access accounts or reach call centres, triggering a wave of complaints. BaFin was unusually outspoken in its criticism, describing the problems as "unacceptable", appointing a monitor at the bank and publishing data showing a ⁠surge in customer complaints. Just last week it fined Deutsche Bank €8 million.

Another difficult moment came in January, when Deutsche Bank was preparing to announce its strongest profit since 2007. A day beforehand, police searched the bank in a money-laundering probe linked to a ⁠Russian oligarch, forcing Sewing to answer questions about the investigation rather than ⁠the earnings. Deutsche Bank also continued providing services to Epstein after telling him it would end the relationship in late 2018, closing all of his accounts only after his arrest in July 2019, Reuters reported in February.

The latest disclosures have revived questions among some investors about longer-term succession plans. "At some point it maybe would be good if they (the board) start to think about succession," said Filippo Alloatti of Federated ‌Hermes, an investor in Deutsche Bank bonds. "At ‌some point there will need to be a new Christian Sewing."

($1 = 0.9086 euros) (Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa and Tilman Blasshofer in Frankfurt and ​Tommy Wilkes in London; Editing by Elisa Martinuzzi and Mark Potter)