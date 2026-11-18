President ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy ​said on Tuesday ‌that the ​attack on the Russian-built bridge linking Crimea ‌to Russia was another strike on a major Russian target after enduring ‌numerous attacks on bridges, infrastructure ‌and cities. "We have long been telling Russia: Enough of striking bridges, cities and villages, ⁠energy ​infrastructure, ⁠railways and grain ships. Enough of war. ⁠But every time Russia chooses further escalation," ​Zelenskiy said in his nightly ⁠video address.

"So Ukrainian missiles and Ukrainian drones ⁠have ​once again reached a key Russian military artery in the ⁠south. This is a result of the ⁠Security ⁠Service of Ukraine, all our Defence Forces of Ukraine..."