Zelenskiy on bridge attack: Ukrainian missiles and drones have again hit Russian target in south
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that the attack on the Russian-built bridge linking Crimea to Russia was another strike on a major Russian target after enduring numerous attacks on bridges, infrastructure and cities. "We have long been telling Russia: Enough of striking bridges, cities and villages, energy infrastructure, railways and grain ships. Enough of war. But every time Russia chooses further escalation," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
"So Ukrainian missiles and Ukrainian drones have once again reached a key Russian military artery in the south. This is a result of the Security Service of Ukraine, all our Defence Forces of Ukraine..."