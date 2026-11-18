​A bipartisan group of key House and Senate ​lawmakers have reached a deal ‌in principle ​on key aviation safety provisions that have been stalled for nearly a year but some key questions remain undecided. Senators Ted Cruz and Maria Cantwell ‌said there is agreement on key aviation tracking requirements for civilian airplanes as well as helicopter safety requirements but not yet agreement on requirements for military aircraft. The Senate in December passed a bill unanimously to pass sweeping aviation ‌safety reform legislation to address dozens of recommendations issued after a January 2025 collision between an American ‌Airlines regional jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter that killed 67 people.

In January, the National Transportation Safety Board found a series of systemic failures by the Federal Aviation Administration led to the collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, the deadliest US ⁠aviation disaster in ​more than two decades. The ⁠Senate bill would mandate operators to equip their fleets with a safety system known as the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast system, or ADS-B, ⁠by the end of 2031. The House in March fell one vote short of the two-thirds majority to pass it ​under fast track rules.

"We do not have an agreement on the military protections. We must have ⁠strong military accountability in the national airspace," Cantwell said. National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy has said ADS-B would have prevented the ⁠2025 ​collision and noted the agency has called for it to be mandated for more than 20 years.

NTSB said ADS-B could have alerted the passenger plane pilot 59 seconds before the collision and the helicopter crew ⁠48 seconds before. The act would require the military to use ADS-B on routine training flights but not on ⁠sensitive military missions.

The House ⁠passed its own aviation safety bill in April that aims to be more comprehensive in responding to the NTSB recommendations, but critics say it would not ensure ‌the broad use ‌of ADS-B to prevent crashes.