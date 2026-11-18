South Korea hopes to work with China for peace on Korean Peninsula, president says
South Korea hopes to work together with China to create an era of peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula, President Lee Jae Myung said on Wednesday to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting in Shenzhen, according to a pool report. Lee also said he hopes the two countries will further develop an equal and mutually beneficial economic partnership.
China is ready to strengthen communication and coordination with South Korea, maintain the stability and smooth operation of global industrial and supply chains, Xi said.