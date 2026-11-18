South ​Korea ‌hopes to work ​together with China to create ‌an era of peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula, President Lee ‌Jae Myung said on Wednesday ‌to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting in Shenzhen, according ⁠to ​a ⁠pool report. Lee also said he hopes ⁠the two countries will ​further develop an equal and mutually ⁠beneficial economic partnership.

China is ready ⁠to ​strengthen communication and coordination with South Korea, maintain the ⁠stability and smooth operation of global ⁠industrial ⁠and supply chains, Xi said.