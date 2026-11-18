Former Venezuelan world boxing champion Jorge ​Linares said he is in ​the custody of US ‌Immigration and ​Customs Enforcement after being detained on Sunday in El Paso, Texas. Linares, who won 47 of his ‌56 bouts in a nearly 21-year professional career, held titles at lightweight, featherweight and super featherweight. He retired in 2023.

CNN reported that Linares was arrested ‌at El Paso International Airport. "I'm being held by ICE in El ‌Paso, Texas. What a crazy situation," Linares posted on X on Sunday.

The 41-year-old's representatives, law firm Wilner & O’Reilly, confirmed in a statement on Tuesday he had been detained. "Mr. Linares ⁠is ​authorized to be ⁠in the United States and he has cooperated fully with immigration authorities," they added.

"We are ⁠in communication with ICE and are working to resolve this matter as quickly ​as possible. "Immigration matters follow established procedures, and those procedures take time. ⁠We are confident in Mr. Linares's position and ask his fans, the press and the ⁠public ​for patience in the meantime."

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a statement to CNN, ⁠US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Linares had entered the US on a ⁠permit for ⁠a temporary stay and "remained in the country beyond the authorized period".

It added that he would remain in custody pending ‌deportation proceedings.