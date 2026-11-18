UK inflation rose to 3.6% in October
British inflation rose to 3.6% in October from 3.5% in September, official figures showed on Wednesday, after the Bank of England raised interest rates earlier this month for the first time in three years. Economists polled by Reuters had predicted a median 3.6% inflation for October, while the BoE earlier this month forecast 3.7% and sees nearly 5% inflation in the second quarter of 2027 due to higher energy prices caused by the Iran war.
The BoE was the slowest major advanced central bank to raise interest rates in response to the Iran war, having initially judged that cancelling previous plans to cut rates this year would be sufficient to keep inflation in check. But now financial markets see a 90% chance that it will raise rates again in December and price in two or three more rate hikes for 2027 – a prospect which the BoE's chief economist, Huw Pill, described last week as "not outrageous".