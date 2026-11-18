British inflation ​rose to 3.6% in ​October from 3.5% ‌in September, ​official figures showed on Wednesday, after the Bank of England raised ‌interest rates earlier this month for the first time in three years. Economists polled by Reuters had predicted a ‌median 3.6% inflation for October, while the BoE ‌earlier this month forecast 3.7% and sees nearly 5% inflation in the second quarter of 2027 due to higher energy prices ⁠caused ​by the ⁠Iran war.

The BoE was the slowest major advanced central ⁠bank to raise interest rates in response to the Iran ​war, having initially judged that cancelling previous plans to ⁠cut rates this year would be sufficient to keep inflation ⁠in ​check. But now financial markets see a 90% chance that it will raise rates again in ⁠December and price in two or three more rate hikes ⁠for 2027 – ⁠a prospect which the BoE's chief economist, Huw Pill, described last week as "not ‌outrageous".