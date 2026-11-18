BJP national spokesperson C R Kesavan on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks on the Indian economy at Columbia University, arguing that calling the nation's robust financial system into question demonstrates profound political bankruptcy. Speaking to ANI, Kesavan condemned Gandhi's remarks as a deliberate attempt to defame the country on global platforms.

"Whenever Rahul Gandhi travels abroad, he follows a pernicious pattern of tarnishing India's image with his toxic lies. Slandering India's vibrant economy as being on the brink of disaster, when New India is the world's fastest-growing economy, only exposes his political bankruptcy. While PM Modi respectfully picked up the Indian tricolour from the floor during the Quad Summit, Rahul Gandhi cheered foreign delegates who mocked our nation," he said. Meanwhile, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi in Patna said that asserted that Gandhi's political animosity toward the BJP has turned into hostility toward the nation itself.

Highlighting India's rising global standing, Saraogi pointed to the country's economic and military achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure. "This is Rahul Gandhi's problem; while opposing the BJP, he has started opposing India. Today, India is the world's fifth-largest economic superpower and fourth-largest military power, and India's Prime Minister is the most popular leader in the world. He goes abroad and opposes India, claiming it is standing on the brink of an economic disaster. What is he saying? That is why Congress has been wiped out in this country," he said.

The remarks come after Gandhi at Columbia University said that India is allegedly undergoing an economic crisis due to "massive" unemployment and deep-rooted concerns regarding the country's education system. "The blunt thing is that India is sitting on an economic disaster. That's the reality. One can brush it aside, the media Rahul Gandhi said.

Gandhi asserted that a section of the youth expressing frustration with the current state of affairs belonged to middle-class families and had received formal education. He said the underlying reason for the frustration among young people was that they did not see a future for themselves. Notably, Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to the United States, where he featured in an academic engagement before students and faculty at Columbia University in New York. He is also scheduled to visit the University of Chicago on Wednesday. (ANI)