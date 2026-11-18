​The United Arab Emirates' ADNOC L&S said on ​Wednesday that one crew member was ‌missing ​and 11 injured after one of its vessels was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.

The company said the rest of the crew had ‌been evacuated, without naming the vessel or giving further details. Oman's emergency response authorities said they had rescued 24 crew members from the Panama-flagged Tara Gas LPG tanker, while the search was continuing for one missing person.

Omani authorities ‌added that efforts to put out the fire aboard the tanker were still under way. "One crew member ‌remains unaccounted for, with search and rescue operations ongoing in coordination with the relevant authorities," ADNOC L&S, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi state firm ADNOC, said in a statement.

There has been a surge in tanker attacks this month in the Strait of Hormuz, ⁠which remains ​blocked by Iran in ⁠response to the US-Israeli war against it. Maritime security sources told Reuters the Tara Gas crew had abandoned ship on Tuesday after the ⁠vessel was struck by a projectile while sailing through the strait.

Tara Gas is listed in databases under the ownership ​of Marshall Islands-based Global Gas and under the management of UAE-based Matrix Maritime Solutions FZE. Iran's Revolutionary Guards ⁠and navy said on Tuesday that a ship carrying LNG and two oil tankers had caught fire in the waterway. Reuters could not ⁠independently ​verify the reports.

British navy-linked agency UKMTO said on Tuesday that the crew of a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz was unaccounted for after a second attack struck the vessel north of Khasab. ⁠The ship had already been disabled by a first attack, and the second attack caused a fire on board. ⁠UKMTO gave no further ⁠details. The war has threatened energy exports from Gulf countries as shipping remains disrupted in the vital waterway, which carried one fifth of the world's oil and gas ‌supplies before ‌the conflict.