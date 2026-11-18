Floodwaters and sewage are pouring into tents and makeshift shelters across Gaza, deepening the hardship facing families living amid widespread destruction. Women carrying much of the responsibility for their households are struggling to feed their children, keep them warm and protect them from worsening conditions. For the fourth winter, daily survival depends on shelters that offer little protection against rain, cold and contaminated water.

Disease and rodents are adding to the dangers inside overcrowded living spaces, where families already lack the conditions needed to live safely. Women and children were among those killed when a dune collapsed onto their tent just over a week ago. Their deaths underline the urgent need for stronger shelter materials, winter supplies and equipment before colder weather brings further threats.

Israeli bombardment and ground operations have devastated the Gaza Strip, forcing almost a million people into areas vulnerable to flooding. Tents provided for temporary use have become homes for years, leaving families exposed as their surroundings deteriorate. The floods reveal how prolonged displacement has left people trying to survive in places unable to meet their most basic needs.

Women face growing pressure to keep their families safe

Widows and women whose husbands have been forcibly disappeared, severely injured or remain missing face an especially difficult struggle to protect their families. Many carry these responsibilities alone, trying to secure food, warmth and shelter in conditions incompatible with human dignity and survival. Flooding compounds those pressures by bringing sewage, disease and rodents into the places where their children sleep.

One in four households is headed by a woman

Women head one in four households in Gaza, making their access to safe shelter and assistance essential to the wider humanitarian response. Before the floods, these households were already more likely to live in inadequate shelters than households headed by men, and they had experienced greater displacement. The psychological burden is immense, adding to urgent practical needs that become harder to meet as living conditions worsen.

Unimpeded aid is needed before more lives are lost

Immediate access to life-saving humanitarian supplies and equipment, including durable shelter materials and winterisation items, is essential to prevent further avoidable deaths. Assistance must reach women, girls and everyone in need at scale and without obstruction, supported by respect for international law and accountability for violations. Families cannot afford further delays in receiving the protection and support they need to survive the coldest months with dignity.