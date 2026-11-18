China ​supports various efforts to ease tensions on the Korean ​peninsula including dialogue between US and North Korea, ‌South ​Korea's presidential office said on Wednesday after a meeting between President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering.

US ‌President Donald Trump has floated the possibility of meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his Asia trip, although no such encounter has been confirmed. China says it has no information about a possible meeting. Trump's interest in renewed engagement with Kim comes seven years ‌after their last summit ended without agreement over curtailing North Korea's nuclear weapons and sanctions relief.

North Korea has repeatedly signalled ‌it is unwilling to resume discussions unless denuclearisation is off the agenda. Trump has referred to North Korea as a nuclear power, a status allies in the region and the West have refused to recognise. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that Trump is "prepared" for dialogue with Pyongyang, although ⁠it does not ​mean a meeting will take ⁠place during the visit.

Lee told Xi that tensions on the peninsula were a matter of vital national interest for South Korea, the presidential office said in ⁠a statement. Xi briefed Lee on recent developments in China's relations with North Korea and said China would continue to play a constructive role in ​issues on the Korean peninsula, Seoul said.

South Korea's Lee also said he hopes the two countries will further develop ⁠an equal and mutually beneficial economic partnership. "Above all, for the strategic partnership between Korea and China to mature and develop, peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula ⁠must ​be ensured," Lee said, according to a pool report.

Neither Xi nor Lee referred to denuclearisation in their public opening remarks or in the South Korean account of the meeting. China has increasingly framed its approach around stability and dialogue on North Korea issues ⁠rather than publicly stressing denuclearisation.

Trump's new global security roadmap has dropped any reference to denuclearising North Korea as a goal, fuelling speculation ⁠that Washington wants to raise ⁠the chances of a diplomatic breakthrough with Pyongyang this year. China is ready to strengthen communication and coordination with South Korea, maintain the stability and smooth operation of global industrial and supply chains, Xi ‌said.