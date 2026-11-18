The European Investment Bank is providing an initial €400 million loan to refurbish a reactor at Romania's Cernavodă nuclear power plant, supporting plans to extend its operating life. The financing goes to plant operator Nuclearelectrica for component replacements and system upgrades at Unit 1. It represents half of the €800 million in financing approved by the EIB's Board of Directors in July 2026 for the unit's refurbishment.

Located in southeastern Romania near the Black Sea coast, Cernavodă has two generating units that together produce around 20% of the country's electricity. Keeping Unit 1 operating for longer will help preserve domestic power production and strengthen the security of Romania's electricity supply. The investment supports the country's transition toward a lower-carbon electricity system, maintaining a significant source of domestic generation.

Refurbishment work is scheduled to begin in 2027 and continue for three years, covering the equipment replacements and upgrades needed for extended operation. The project seeks to add 30 years to Unit 1's operational life, subject to regulatory compliance. That condition remains central to the extension, with the proposed additional operating period dependent on meeting regulatory requirements.

Long-Term Financing Supports a €3.1 Billion Investment

The refurbishment has a total investment cost of €3.1 billion, placing the EIB loan within a broader financing effort. Additional funding is being negotiated with export credit agencies, commercial banks, and international financial institutions, with Nuclearelectrica contributing to the project's financing. The EIB loan has a maturity of up to 22 years, providing long-term support for an investment intended to sustain electricity production for decades.

Reliable Nuclear Generation Underpins Energy Security

EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris said refurbishing Unit 1 would help secure a stable supply of affordable, low-carbon electricity for millions of consumers. He described the investment as a demonstration of the bank's commitment to Romania's energy security, economic competitiveness, and sustainable growth. His comments connect the reactor upgrade with the wider importance of reliable electricity for households and the economy.

Refurbishment Connects Romania's Priorities With European Goals

Nuclearelectrica Chief Executive Officer Mihai Gioara described the refurbishment as a strategic investment in Romania's energy security and a reliable source of low-carbon electricity for decades ahead. He said the EIB financing would make an important contribution to delivering the project and securing the proposed 30-year operational extension. The loan supports European Union priorities to strengthen energy security, address climate change, and expand strategic infrastructure through investment in existing generating capacity.