The Romanian city of Ploiești will buy 20 new trams and improve a tram depot with support from a €36 million European Investment Bank loan. The investment will replace ageing vehicles with modern trams designed to make daily journeys more comfortable, accessible, and reliable. Delivery of the vehicles and completion of the depot improvements are scheduled between 2026 and 2029.

Ploiești has around 200,000 residents and ranks among Romania's ten largest cities, with thousands of people using its tram network every day. Its current fleet consists of 30 trams averaging more than 43 years old, leaving passengers dependent on vehicles that have served the city for decades. Located approximately 60 kilometres north of Bucharest, the industrial and economic centre is investing in public transport to encourage more residents to leave their cars at home.

The EIB loan covers more than half of the approximately €51 million project, with a €9 million European Commission grant and municipal funding providing the balance. The grant comes through the European Union's Just Transition Mechanism, which supports a socially fair transition toward climate neutrality by mid-century. Ploiești becomes the first Romanian city to benefit from the EU's Public Sector Loan Facility, supporting investment in regions most affected by that transition.

New Trams Reduce Energy Use, Noise, and Running Costs

The replacement vehicles are expected to use around 20% less energy, cutting associated greenhouse gas emissions by a fifth. Interior noise levels are projected to fall from approximately 74 decibels to 56 decibels, giving passengers a quieter travelling environment. Easier operation and maintenance will accompany the upgrade, with operating and maintenance costs per kilometre expected to decrease by roughly 8%.

Accessible Vehicles Make Everyday Journeys Easier

Low floors will make boarding easier for older passengers, families travelling with pushchairs, and people with reduced mobility. EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris described public transport as a service that should make everyday life easier, connecting the investment with a more comfortable, accessible, and reliable city. The improvements bring those benefits into the daily experience of residents who rely on trams for their journeys.

Paloma Aba Garrote, Director of the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency, which provides the grant, described Romania's first Public Sector Loan Facility project as an important milestone toward a greener future. She said replacing the ageing fleet with energy-efficient vehicles would make the benefits of the green transition tangible for local communities. The project supports EU objectives for economic and social cohesion, connecting investment in sustainable transport with improvements people can experience directly.

New Vehicles Follow Years of Planning and Track Improvements

Mayor Mihai Polițeanu said residents had waited too long for replacement trams, continuing to travel in vehicles more than four decades old after the tracks had already been modernised. He described the contract with Astra as the step turning years of planning into new vehicles and a more dependable service. The mayor thanked European partners, project teams, and residents who supported the investment in their city.

Transport Călători Express, known as TCE, operates Ploiești's tram lines and will use the new fleet to improve passenger journeys. TCE Director Călin Zaharia said the vehicles would help deliver greater reliability, better accessibility, and the comfort passengers expect from modern public transport. EIB advisory support helped the municipality prepare the project, which seeks to reduce congestion and make the city cleaner by encouraging greater use of public transport.