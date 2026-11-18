The Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan, Abhay Kumar, met with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture, Adil Karimli, on Tuesday to discuss ways to further strengthen cultural cooperation between the two countries. As per a press release, at the outset, the Minister congratulated the Ambassador on his tenure in Azerbaijan and wished him success. The discussions focused on deepening cultural ties, building upon the strong historical and civilisational linkages between the two countries.

The two sides discussed the enduring popularity of the Fire Temple at Ateshgah, also known as Maha Jwala Devi Temple, among Indian tourists and pilgrims and explored avenues for its further promotion, including highlighting its historical and cultural significance. Promotion of tourism in both countries and enhanced people-to-people exchanges also featured prominently. According to the MEA, the ‘Ateshgah’ fire temple in the vicinity of Baku is an 18th-century monument with a much older history and has wall inscriptions in Devanagari and Gurmukhi. It is a surviving proof of the trade links that Indian merchants on the Silk Route to Europe enjoyed in Azerbaijani cities such as Baku and Ganja.

Recognising the legacy and growing popularity of Indian cinema in Azerbaijan, both sides explored opportunities for greater collaboration in filmmaking, including co-productions of films and streamlining of relevant regulatory frameworks. The discussions also covered organising cultural days and festivals, exchanges in music and performing arts, and collaboration in literature, book exhibitions, translation and educational initiatives to promote mutual understanding and cultural appreciation, according to the press release. The two sides also exchanged views on strengthening cooperation at multilateral platforms.

The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of India and Azerbaijan to further nurture their longstanding cultural affinity and expand cooperation through meaningful exchanges and collaborative initiatives, bringing the peoples of the two countries closer. (ANI)