The Asian Development Bank has committed up to $30 million to an infrastructure credit fund designed to attract institutional investors and support industrial transformation across developing Asia. The Emerging Asia Infrastructure Credit Fund SCSP is managed by Global Infrastructure Partners, part of BlackRock, and will finance infrastructure and emerging technologies. ADB's participation will expand access to investment for sustainable projects and companies, particularly in sectors struggling to secure long-term capital.

ADB will administer investments of up to $10 million from the Canadian Climate and Nature Fund for the Private Sector in Asia, known as CANPA. Support includes up to $17.5 million from the Australian Climate Finance Partnership, bringing Canadian and Australian climate financing into the investment structure. These contributions will support efforts to attract private institutional capital into infrastructure and industrial development.

The fund belongs to the Industrial Transformation Programme under Financing Asia's Transition Partnership, or FAST-P, a blended finance initiative launched by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. FAST-P brings public, private, and philanthropic partners together to finance green investments that address Asia's infrastructure needs. Its structure combines capital that helps reduce investment risks with commercial financing, making opportunities in developing markets more attractive to institutional investors.

Cleaner Technologies Support Industrial Competitiveness

The Industrial Transformation Programme will focus primarily on Southeast Asia, helping industries adopt technologies that lower carbon emissions and maintain their competitiveness. Heavy industries, where cutting emissions is particularly difficult, are among the businesses expected to receive financing through the programme. The approach connects investment in new technology with the practical need to keep industrial businesses competitive through the transition.

Japan's government has recognized the project as related to the ADB–Japan Action for Creating Energy Security for Long-term Resilience initiative, known as ACCEL. That initiative supports a shift toward more diversified and sustainable energy systems across Asia and the Pacific. The Japan International Cooperation Agency is investing in the fund alongside ADB, adding another development partner to the financing effort.

Early Public Investment Builds Confidence for Private Investors

Isabel Chatterton, Director General of ADB's Private Sector Operations Department, said attracting private capital at scale is essential to addressing Asia's development and sustainability challenges. She described ADB's early role as a way to strengthen investment structures, demonstrate workable opportunities for private participation, and build the confidence needed to attract institutional investors. FAST-P Office Chief Executive Officer Munib Madni welcomed the commitment as evidence of the value of partnerships in unlocking high-growth opportunities to reduce emissions, expressing hope that it would support further sustainable infrastructure investment across the region.

Australian and Canadian Funds Help Close Financing Gaps

The Australian Climate Finance Partnership is an Australian Government initiative managed by ADB and supported by a government contribution of up to A$140 million. It provides concessional financing to bridge funding gaps, reduce risks, and make projects with substantial development benefits commercially viable across Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Its work supports climate-related private investment, brings innovative technologies and business models to market, and advances equal opportunities for women and girls.

Established in 2024, CANPA is an ADB-managed trust fund backed by a Can$360 million commitment from the Government of Canada, building on the Canadian Climate Fund for the Private Sector in Asia and its successor, CFPS II. CANPA supports private-sector climate and nature-based projects across Asia and the Pacific, with equal opportunities for women and girls forming part of its mandate. This project marks ADB's first financing commitment to a credit fund across the three Canadian funds, using a strategy designed to mobilize private institutional capital.