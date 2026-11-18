Micro, small, and medium enterprises across developing countries face a $4 trillion financing shortfall that restricts their ability to expand, reach new markets, compete, and create jobs, according to two World Bank Group reports released today. The findings describe businesses whose growth is constrained by limited access to credit and equity, leaving opportunities out of reach for owners and workers. Making financing more accessible could help these enterprises invest in their operations and contribute more to their economies.

MSMEs represent 90% of businesses and employ 75% of workers in emerging market and developing economies, making their access to funding a concern for much of the workforce. The Finance and Prosperity 2026 report finds that having a formal loan can increase a firm's employment by an average of 12% and raise sales and profits by about 18%. Those findings show how access to finance can translate into business growth, stronger earnings, and more employment opportunities.

The MSME Finance Gap report puts the financing gap at $4 trillion for the period between 2019 and 2023, tracking changes across countries and identifying where unmet demand is concentrated. It examines obstacles that prevent financial providers from assessing and serving smaller businesses, with particular attention to countries supported by the International Development Association and places affected by fragility and conflict. With 1.2 billion young people in developing countries expected to reach working age over the next 10–15 years, expanding business access to finance will be critical to creating opportunities for a growing workforce.

A New Strategy Addresses the Barriers Holding Businesses Back

Pablo Saavedra, World Bank Group Vice President for Prosperity, described four constraints on MSME growth: limited visibility within financial systems because businesses lack digital transaction records, weak connections to markets and services, complex regulations, and persistent financing shortages. His comments set out the reasoning behind the World Bank Group's new MSME strategy, launched in October 2026 to make enterprises visible, connected, enabled, and funded through better data and digital tools. The strategy will put the institution's financing to work alongside private lenders and investors to expand credit for businesses with the strongest potential to grow.

Support for banks, financial technology companies, and governments will include sharing risk, investing equity, and reducing administrative barriers that make financing harder to provide or obtain. Fragile and conflict-affected countries will receive particular attention, reflecting the difficulties their businesses and financial providers face. The approach connects financing with the information, market access, and regulatory changes that smaller enterprises need to develop.

Financial Pressures Leave Some Economies More Exposed

The Finance and Prosperity report examines financial sector conditions across emerging market and developing economies, where the Middle East conflict has contributed to higher commodity prices, tighter financial conditions, and greater volatility. Financial markets have shown uneven resilience across countries, leaving vulnerable economies exposed to an uncertain outlook and substantial risks, including banks' large holdings of fragile sovereign debt in some markets. Most countries facing high financial sector risks lack sufficient capacity to manage stability challenges, making stronger prudential supervision and financial safety nets an urgent priority.

Disaster Insurance Gaps Deepen Financial Vulnerability

Natural disasters create another source of financial strain, with the report highlighting a growing gap between the losses communities experience and the protection insurance provides. Over the last decade, more than 80% of financial losses in parts of Africa, Asia, and Latin America were uninsured, leaving much of the damage without insurance coverage. The report recommends reducing disaster risk and making natural disaster insurance more available and affordable to strengthen financial protection across these economies.