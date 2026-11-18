Former cruiserweight champion Jai ​Opetaia has been ​forced to withdraw ‌from next ​month's heavyweight debut against Deontay Wilder due to a hand ‌injury, the Australian boxer announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Opetaia, who is 31-0 as a professional, vacated ‌the WBA cruiserweight title earlier this month to ‌take on the American former heavyweight champion on the undercard of Tyson Fury's showdown with Anthony Joshua on December 11.

The ⁠31-year-old ​apologised to ⁠Wilder and his team for pulling out of the bout. "Fighter ⁠to fighter I know the feeling and it's frustrating... ​I've always prided myself of fighting anyone, anyplace," Opetaia ⁠posted.

His co-promoter Mick Francis told Sky Sports that Opetaia had ⁠suffered ​the injury during his September bout with Noel Mikaelian, and later aggravated it during training. "His ⁠focus now is on making a full recovery and ⁠continuing his ⁠quest to become the undisputed cruiserweight champion of the world," Francis added.