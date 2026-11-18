Futures ‌tracking ​the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed on Wednesday as Nvidia's upbeat revenue forecast eased uncertainty about the chipmaker's direction and boosted sentiment for AI-linked stocks ahead of Anthropic's IPO pricing.

Shares of the AI bellwether rose ‌3.7% in premarket trading after the company said on Tuesday it expects fourth-quarter revenue of $130 billion, plus or minus 3%, above analysts' average estimate of $125.25 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG. Uncertainty around Nvidia's outlook following former CEO Jensen Huang's sudden exit last week had rattled investor confidence ‌in the AI trade. The company's board dismissed the idea of rehiring Huang on Tuesday, amid a campaign to bring him back.

"The ‌massive results, strong guidance and reassurance that the strategy Huang put in place remains firmly on track show that an orderly CEO transition does not necessarily have to dilute the company's value," said Thomas Monteiro, senior analyst at Investing.com. The positive results and commentary also lifted rival chipmakers. Advanced Micro Devices rose 3%, Broadcom gained 2.5%, Micron ⁠climbed 3.4% ​and Marvell added 4.4%.

Neoclouds CoreWeave and ⁠Nebius jumped 6.5% and 8.1%, respectively, while data center-related IREN, Applied Digital and Core Scientific were also up between 5.5% and 7.5%. Investors are now shifting their attention to ⁠Anthropic's initial public offering pricing later in the day, in a key test of Wall Street's faith in the AI boom. The Claude chatbot creator is ​currently eyeing a valuation of as much as $1.4 trillion.

At 4:53 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 144 points, ⁠or 0.28%, and S&P 500 E-minis were up 45.75 points, or 0.62%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 315.5 points, or 1.17%. FED MINUTES IN FOCUS

Markets will also parse minutes from ⁠the ​Federal Open Market Committee's October meeting, expected later in the day, for clues on the central bank's interest rate policy path. Fed Bank of New York President John Williams said on Tuesday the US central bank will likely need to raise rates again to battle ⁠high inflation, though he pushed back against the idea of an aggressive path of action.

Markets are almost fully pricing in the ⁠chance of a 25-basis-point rate hike ⁠next month. Multiple Fed officials had expressed the need for aggressive rate hikes last week after a hotter-than-expected October inflation report.

Investors will also closely watch quarterly results from retailer Target later in the day, with ‌the earnings season nearing ‌completion. Its shares were down 1% in premarket trading.