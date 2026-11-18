(For a Reuters live blog on US, UK and European stock markets, ​click or type LIVE/ in a ​news window) Nov 18 - Britain's large-cap FTSE ‌100 ​was set to post a third consecutive session of losses on Wednesday as declines in commodity-linked mining and energy stocks overshadowed easing rate-hike bets after ‌inflation undershot the Bank of England's forecast.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.32% to 10,655.44 points by 1118 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.41%.