Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Mahesh Kumar Agarwal on Wednesday talked abut a strict, zero-tolerance action against custodial lapses following recent incidents in Thoothukudi and Madurai, even as the state police leadership rolls out a series of accountability and digital policing reforms, highlighted by the launch of a new online Tamil Nadu Director General of Police Mahesh Kumar Agarwal (e-CSR) system. Speaking to reporters after launching the e-CSR facility, the DGP said the cases relating to the custodial incidents had been transferred to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CBCID), while judicial enquiries had also been initiated.

"CCTV footage is available in connection with the recent incidents in Thoothukudi and Madurai police stations. The cases have been transferred to the CBCID, and judicial enquiries have also been initiated. If any lapses are established, strict action will definitely be taken," he said. Emphasising the importance of accountability, Agarwal said, "CCTV cameras were being used to monitor the movements of everyone entering police stations, including complainants and accused persons."

Maintaining that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu remained good, the DGP said, "The state had recorded a decline in murder cases during the current year. Between January 1 and November 15, a total of 1,306 murders were reported in the state, compared to 1,421 during the corresponding period last year, marking a reduction of 115 cases." He also said, "Murders arising out of personal disputes, illicit relationships and other reasons had also declined, while rowdy-related murders accounted for only around one per cent of the total cases."

On the anti-drug campaign, Agarwal said, "Enforcement activities had witnessed a significant increase. Compared to the corresponding period, cases registered had increased by 74 per cent, ganja seizures by 25 per cent, arrests of offenders by 73 per cent and freezing of bank accounts belonging to accused persons by 64 per cent. Between May 1 and November 15, police seized 4.85 lakh drug tablets, against 1,45,315 tablets during the corresponding period, registering an increase of 234 per cent." Considering the state's extensive coastline and the possibility of coastal areas being used as transit points for drug trafficking, the Tamil Nadu government had established an Anti-Narcotics Task Force, he said.

"We will make every possible effort through the task force to realise the goal of a drug-free Tamil Nadu," the DGP added. Earlier, the DGP launched the e-CSR facility, enabling members of the public to register complaints online without visiting police stations. Citizens can submit complaints through the official Tamil Nadu Police website, www.police.tn.gov.in. An electronic CSR receipt will be issued to every complainant upon registration.

Explaining the initiative, Agarwal said, "The facility would ensure proper acknowledgement of complaints and address public dissatisfaction over instances where complainants were unable to obtain copies of their CSR receipts.If any additional documents are required, the police will contact the complainant within three days and, if necessary, call them to the police station for a preliminary enquiry. Senior police officers would also be able to monitor the number of e-CSR complaints converted into FIRs and the subsequent action taken by the police." He further said the department was planning to launch separate websites within the next two to three weeks to facilitate online complaints relating to mobile phone and two-wheeler thefts and snatching incidents.

"In cybercrime cases where e-FIR facilities were available, complainants were contacted within three days to obtain necessary details. A similar procedure would be followed for e-CSR complaints, while FIRs in cases involving serious offences would be registered without delay," he added. Regarding vacancies in the police department, Agarwal said legal hurdles in the recruitment of constables and Sub-Inspectors had been cleared by the court and training had commenced for selected candidates.

"We will soon fill 1,200 Sub-Inspector vacancies. Over the last six months, 34,000 additional posts have been sanctioned for the police department. Through the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB), we will expedite the recruitment process," he said. On providing weekly offs to police personnel, the DGP said, "Adequate manpower was required to ensure weekly holidays for all personnel. While the department was currently unable to provide weekly offs to everyone, efforts were being made to address the issue."

He also appreciated the police personnel for ensuring peaceful and smooth security arrangements during major festivals over the last six months. "Every human life is precious to us, and reducing crime remains our priority," he said.

Regarding the seven-year-old child missing case in Senji, the DGP said, "The local police had initially investigated the matter before it was transferred to the CBCID, as the case could not be detected during the preliminary investigation. The CBCID was currently pursuing the investigation based on the available leads." The DGP also said the police had introduced drone surveillance in public places to identify and prevent disturbances caused by people consuming alcohol in public spaces.(ANI)