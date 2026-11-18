Expressing gratitude to the Bharti Kisan Union Punjab (Lakhowal) leaders Ajmer Singh Lakhowal, Harinder Singh Lakhowal, and the union's members for extending "complete and unconditional support" to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), party leader Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday assured them of resolving all issues of the farming community upon forming the government in 2027. In a post on social media platform X, Badal described the support as a "major boost" for the Shiromani Akali Dal.

"Deeply grateful to S. Ajmer Singh Ji Lakhowal, S Harinder Singh Lakhowal and all the members of Bharti Kisan Union Punjab (Lakhowal) for extending complete and unconditional support to the Shiromani Akali Dal. This is a major boost for [Shiromani Akali Dal] — the only regional party fully committed to the welfare of farmers and farm labourers," Badal wrote. Stating that he had received a demand letter from the union, Badal reiterated his commitment to farmers' welfare.

"While receiving their demand letter, I assured Lakhowal Sahib and the union members that on forming the government in 2027, we are committed to redressing all issues of the farming community," he added. Earlier on November 2, the SAD chief had also announced that the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Qadian faction) had pledged its support to the party for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

"Harmeet Singh Qadian of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Qadian) has huge influence in Punjab. His leadership and district presidents have come. They have decided that they will support Shiromani Akali Dal in the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections," Badal said. Assuring the farm union of full support, the SAD chief promised that resolving agricultural distress would be his government's foremost priority."I want to assure them that on forming the government in Punjab, we will address all farmers-related issues as a priority," he added.

The political developments come as parties begin preparations for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. On October 31, AAP announced its first list of 40 candidates for the upcoming polls, naming Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from Dhuri, Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura and Minister Sanjeev Arora, who is currently in jail, from Ludhiana West. The list also includes several other ministers, including Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Balkar Singh from Kartarpur, Jai Krishan Singh Rouri from Garhshankar, Kulwant Singh from S A S Nagar and Labh Singh Ugoke from Bhadaur. (ANI)