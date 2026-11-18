​Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said ‌on Wednesday she had a "very good meeting" with her US counterpart Donald ‌Trump as the two ‌countries pursue negotiations aimed at easing trade tensions.

"We continue to make ⁠progress ​on ⁠our shared agenda," Sheinbaum added in a ⁠post on X. Mexico, whose economy ​is deeply intertwined with that ⁠of the United States, is seeking ⁠relief ​from US tariffs as negotiations continue after Washington in ⁠July declined to extend the US-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) ⁠trade ⁠agreement for another 16-year term.