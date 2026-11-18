Iraqi Prime Minister Ali ‌al-Zaidi ​has made his riskiest move since he came to power six months ago: directly confronting the heavily armed Shi'ite militias that function as proxies of Iran.

Zaidi has told his security forces to prepare to take on Kataib Hezbollah, the most powerful Iran-aligned group, which officials ‌have accused of running a smuggling ring that siphoned off hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of state-owned oil. Kataib Hezbollah has rejected the findings of an investigation into the smuggling network.

WHAT IS KATAIB HEZBOLLAH'S STATUS IN IRAQ? Pro-Iranian militias, including Kataib Hezbollah, enjoy a semi-official status in Iraq, which critics say encourages them to act with impunity. A shadowy group with no announced leadership structure, Kataib ‌Hezbollah (Battalions of the Party of God) has thousands of hardened fighters.

It forms several battalions in Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a grouping of armed factions originally set up to fight Islamic ‌State in 2014 that was subsequently recognised as an official security force. Fighters receive state salaries and Kataib Hezbollah members, including some designated as terrorists by the US, hold senior positions in the PMF.

While it is technically under the command of Iraq's prime minister as part of the PMF, the group often operates outside the chain of command and has defied and challenged government statements calling for an end to attacks on US forces. Kataib has its own ⁠political party, ​called Huquq, or Rights, with five lawmakers. An Iraqi ⁠official report said the group also generates cash through businesses such as construction, housing, trade, tourism and currency exchange, though the group denies this and says it is dedicated to security.

WHAT ARE ITS ORIGINS? Founded in the aftermath ⁠of the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq, Kataib Hezbollah is among the most influential members of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, the umbrella group of hardline Shi'ite armed organisations supported by Iran.

Kataib Hezbollah quickly developed ​a reputation for deadly attacks against military and diplomatic targets during the US-led counterinsurgency war and sectarian conflict of the 2000s, using snipers, rockets, mortars and roadside bombs. The US ⁠designated it as a terrorist organization in 2009. It fought alongside other Shi'ite militias against mostly Sunni rebels during Syria's 2011-2024 civil war.

Like other Shi'ite armed groups, Kataib Hezbollah reports directly to Iran's Revolutionary Guards. It was led by ⁠dual Iraqi-Iranian ​citizen Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis until he was killed in a US drone strike in 2020 along with the commander of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, at Baghdad's international airport. WHAT ROLE IS IT PLAYING NOW?

Kataib Hezbollah has a transnational Shi'ite ideology that views the borders between Iraq, Syria and Lebanon as Western constructs. It was long opposed to the presence ⁠of US troops in Iraq, which formally ended in September, raising fears a security vacuum would embolden the militias. The Iran-backed groups have claimed more than 150 attacks on US forces since ⁠the Gaza war erupted in 2023. More ⁠recently they have targeted American troops in solidarity with Iran since the United States and Israel launched a war against the Islamic Republic in February.

The armed groups have resisted pressure by Zaidi and US President Donald Trump to hand over their weapons to the state. Iraqi security officials ‌say their arsenals include ‌assault rifles, machineguns, anti-tank guided missiles, mortars, precision-guided rockets, armed drones and some short-range ballistic and cruise missile ​capabilities.

(Writing by Michael Georgy Editing by Peter Graff)