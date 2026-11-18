Italy's parliament ordered the removal ‌of ​fascist imagery from an exhibition honouring Pino Rauti, a prominent far-right politician and admirer of Benito Mussolini, after the show at the lower house sparked an opposition outcry. Rauti, who died in 2012, volunteered for the Italian Social Republic, the ‌Nazi-backed puppet state led by Mussolini in northern Italy during World War Two, and remained closely identified with the dictator's legacy during his long career.

Among the images displayed was a photograph of Rauti speaking beneath a flag bearing a Celtic cross, a symbol widely associated with neo-fascist movements, while the exhibition also featured portraits of Mussolini. Following protests ‌from the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), the lower house administration ordered organisers to remove the pictures and by Wednesday morning, they were no longer on view.

EXTREMIST VIOLENCE ‌SCARRED ITALY Rauti was a leading figure in the neo-fascist Italian Social Movement (MSI), which was founded by supporters of Mussolini and is regarded as the political predecessor of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party.

In the 1950s, Rauti founded the Centro Studi Ordine Nuovo, which spawned a group that played a prominent role in extremist violence during Italy's "Years of Lead". Rauti was investigated over some of ⁠the attacks during ​this period, but was ultimately cleared of ⁠all charges. The exhibition to mark the 100th anniversary of his birth, entitled "The Man, the Politician and the Intellectual", was sponsored by the culture ministry and includes videos, audio and material from Rauti's family ⁠archive.

"I went to see the exhibition on Pino Rauti. I came away incredulous. Because, as I feared, it is not an exhibition but a celebration," said Alfredo Bazoli, a PD ​senator. Bazoli's mother was killed in a 1974 bombing in the northern city of Brescia that was linked to Ordine Nuovo. He described the exhibition ⁠as "a blatant attempt to rewrite history".

"What is particularly troubling is that it is being sponsored by members of Brothers of Italy, which evidently has yet to sever its ties with this dark chapter of ⁠our ​country's history," he said. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani defended the exhibition, saying Rauti deserved respect as a former lawmaker, who served in the lower house for five consecutive terms up until 1992.

"We live in a democracy," said Tajani, a member of the centre-right Forza Italia party. Federico Mollicone, a Brothers of Italy lawmaker who ⁠chairs the lower house culture committee, also endorsed the project, saying it was intended solely to recount Rauti's political trajectory.

"It is the history of a political tradition in ⁠Italy that not only existed, but unquestionably ⁠left a fundamental legacy," he said. Meloni has not commented on the controversy.

The prime minister praised Mussolini in her youth, but has since sought to distance herself from fascism, saying in 2022 that she "never felt any sympathy" for it. She has ‌also said there should be ‌no place in Brothers of Italy for nostalgia for fascism, racism or antisemitism.