Japanese investors sold foreign long-term bonds for ​a second straight week in ​the week through November 14, wary ‌of rising ​US inflation and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials that reinforced expectations of a December rate hike by ‌the central bank. They withdrew 440.7 billion yen ($2.77 billion) from foreign long-term bonds, marking their eighth week of net sales in the past nine weeks, Ministry of Finance data ‌showed. They did, however, buy a net 190.8 billion yen worth of short-term ‌bills.

Japanese investors have sold a net 5.1 trillion yen in overseas debt securities so far this year, their largest net sales for the corresponding period since 2022. US Treasuries have seen significant selling ⁠by Japanese investors ​so far this ⁠year, with holdings falling to a nine-month low of $1.063 trillion in September. Japan, however, remained the largest ⁠non-US holder of Treasuries, according to US Treasury Department data.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield surged ​29.4 basis points last week, its biggest increase since April 2025, after a ⁠stronger-than-expected US consumer price reading for October bolstered expectations of a December rate hike. Japanese investors, meanwhile, bought ⁠a ​net 363.1 billion yen worth of foreign equities, marking their fourth net purchase in the past five weeks.

At the same time, foreign investors bought a ⁠net 650.1 billion yen of Japanese long-term bonds, extending their buying streak to seven consecutive ⁠weeks. They also ⁠bought a net 161.8 billion yen of short-term bills. Japanese stocks, however, witnessed a second consecutive weekly outflow, to the tune of ‌224.1 billion ‌yen.

($1 = 159.2600 yen)