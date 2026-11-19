Japanese investors extend foreign bond selling as US rate-hike bets grow
Japanese investors sold foreign long-term bonds for a second straight week in the week through November 14, wary of rising US inflation and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials that reinforced expectations of a December rate hike by the central bank. They withdrew 440.7 billion yen ($2.77 billion) from foreign long-term bonds, marking their eighth week of net sales in the past nine weeks, Ministry of Finance data showed. They did, however, buy a net 190.8 billion yen worth of short-term bills.
Japanese investors have sold a net 5.1 trillion yen in overseas debt securities so far this year, their largest net sales for the corresponding period since 2022. US Treasuries have seen significant selling by Japanese investors so far this year, with holdings falling to a nine-month low of $1.063 trillion in September. Japan, however, remained the largest non-US holder of Treasuries, according to US Treasury Department data.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield surged 29.4 basis points last week, its biggest increase since April 2025, after a stronger-than-expected US consumer price reading for October bolstered expectations of a December rate hike. Japanese investors, meanwhile, bought a net 363.1 billion yen worth of foreign equities, marking their fourth net purchase in the past five weeks.
At the same time, foreign investors bought a net 650.1 billion yen of Japanese long-term bonds, extending their buying streak to seven consecutive weeks. They also bought a net 161.8 billion yen of short-term bills. Japanese stocks, however, witnessed a second consecutive weekly outflow, to the tune of 224.1 billion yen.
($1 = 159.2600 yen)