Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Archaic human species ​Homo erectus mastered the rainforest in China

Homo erectus ​was a pivotal species in the ‌human evolutionary lineage, ​the first with body dimensions like our own, the first to trek out of Africa and the first to use fire. Eight fossilized teeth from ‌two caves in China are now offering new insight into this important ancestor. The teeth, discovered in the Baxian and Naxian caves located around 9 miles (15 km) apart in southern China's Guangxi province, show for the first time that Homo ‌erectus was able to inhabit a rainforest habitat, and that the species persisted on the Eurasian mainland ‌longer than previously known. The teeth were determined to be 324,000 to 184,000 years old.

Wildlife whereabouts lost as Russian researchers cut off from satellite tracking

You could follow Kroshik the rescue seal with little dots on a map. There he was: hunting for fish on ⁠the dangerous ​southern shore of Lake Ladoga, ⁠then swimming back to safer waters. Then suddenly, he was gone. "We will know nothing more of Kroshik’s adventures," conservationist Vyacheslav Alexeyev wrote last week ⁠on the social media feed where he had been sharing the seal's whereabouts with thousands of fans. Hundreds of commenters ​responded with crying emojis and broken hearts.

PLD Space signs first commercial launch deal with Mitsubishi Electric

Spanish rocket ⁠company PLD Space has signed its first commercial launch contract with Japan's Mitsubishi Electric to send a small satellite into orbit aboard its ⁠MIURA ​5 rocket, PLD said on Wednesday. Europe is racing to develop independent launch capabilities for small satellites and reduce reliance on US-based SpaceX.

NASA Voyager 1 probe believed to have reached 'light-day' milestone

NASA's Voyager 1 probe is believed to ⁠have now hit a distance milestone accomplished by no other spacecraft from Earth, based on advance computations by the ⁠US space agency, as the ⁠probe ventures through the near-emptiness of interstellar space. The robotic probe, launched in 1977, was calculated by NASA to have reached a light-day from Earth, the distance that light ‌travels in 24 ‌hours — about 16 billion miles (26 billion km) — on Wednesday at ​5:16 a.m. ET (1016 GMT).