Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Amazon's Bezos says he helped pick Pattinson as Bond

Amazon founder and chairman Jeff Bezos said he was heavily involved in selecting "Batman" actor Robert Pattinson to take on the iconic film role of James ​Bond. Bezos spoke at Semafor's Silicon Valley & The World conference on Tuesday, a day after the company announced Pattinson as the next 007. He said Amazon narrowed down a ​larger group and screen-tested five actors by having them perform three scenes in full costume on sets.

Skydance names ‌film chiefs ​for Paramount, Warner Bros labels

Skydance named Don Granger and Kira Goldberg presidents of the Motion Picture Group at Paramount Pictures, while promoting Jesse Ehrman to president of the Motion Picture Group at Warner Bros Pictures, outlining the leadership structure for its combined film business. The changes come as Skydance seeks to build a company capable of delivering 30 films a year, with Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros Pictures retaining separate identities and distinct creative mandates, according to an internal memo to staff on Tuesday from Skydance Motion Picture Group co-chairs Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein.

Disney ‌tops earnings estimates on theme park, NFL strength; to boost content spend

Walt Disney exceeded Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue and earnings on Tuesday, as higher theme park attendance and strong NFL viewership lifted results, and said it planned to increase content spending by 9% next fiscal year. The owner of the Disney+ streaming service and ESPN cable network said it would boost cash content spending to $26 billion next year, including by investing more in international programming and sports rights.

Gordon Ramsay, culinary chef famed for fiery critiques, gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Known for his cooking skills, cutting critiques and copious profanity, British chef Gordon Ramsay cemented his place in Hollywood history on Wednesday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Ramsay, standing at the podium, joked that he ‌plans to polish his star every Saturday at 9 a.m. for the rest of his life and serve up a delectable breakfast for the public.

'GTA VI' to supercharge Sony — just not in Japan

The global launch of "Grand Theft Auto VI" on Thursday is expected to provide a major boost to PlayStation maker Sony -- albeit not in its home market of ‌Japan, where the franchise is a niche pursuit. The long-awaited open-world crime action game from Take-Two Interactive's Rockstar Games is rolling out across the world and has been met with rave reviews and fans taking time off work to play.

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Cher to headline UK's Glastonbury in 2027

Harry Styles, Sam Fender, Billie Eilish and Cher will headline Britain's Glastonbury next year, the organisers said on their website on Wednesday, as the sold-out festival returns after taking a year off in 2026. British singer Harry Styles, who recently completed a 30-show residency at Madison Square Garden in New York, will play the festival for the first time, while Cher will take the legends slot at the age of 81.

Britain's Prince William and Kate meet India's Modi at end of royal visit

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to discuss trade and the countries' bilateral ties as they wrapped ⁠up their three-day visit to ​India. After the British heir had earlier watched Bollywood dances as he toured a film studio and ⁠Kate had visited a maternity hospital in Mumbai, the couple flew to New Delhi to see the Indian leader.

'GTA VI' publisher Take-Two jumps as gamers relish blockbuster release

"Grand Theft Auto VI" is winning praise from players and critics as it rolls out worldwide, and Wall Street is joining the chorus. Shares of Take-Two Interactive, publisher of the latest edition in the iconic GTA franchise, surged more than 8% on Wednesday as investors bet that glowing initial reviews will fuel ⁠demand further and boost the company's bookings and revenue this year.

Sony defeats £2 billion UK claim over PlayStation Store pricing

Sony fought off a London lawsuit worth almost £2 billion ($2.6 billion) that alleged the PlayStation maker's "monopoly position" inflated prices for digital games, after a tribunal dismissed the claim in its entirety. The lawsuit accused the Japanese conglomerate of abusing its dominant position by requiring digital games and add-ons for its console to be bought and sold ​only via its PlayStation Store, making prices higher than for physical games.

Spain's High Court opens investigation into women's allegations against Julio Iglesias

A Spanish High Court judge has opened a criminal investigation into singer Julio Iglesias after a complaint filed by two former employees alleging sexual offences, assault and degrading treatment, court records showed. The complaint was filed by ⁠rights group Women's Link Worldwide on behalf of two women who said they worked in Iglesias' Caribbean residences for 10 months in 2021, following an investigation by US broadcaster Univision and Spanish outlet elDiario.es.

Ariana Grande and Ben Stiller feud in 'Focker In-Law' with flipped roles

A battle of wits pits singer and actor Ariana Grande against Hollywood star and filmmaker Ben Stiller in "Focker In-Law". The fourth installment in the "Fockers" comedy film franchise comes 26 years after Stiller and Robert De Niro introduced audiences ⁠to ​quarrelling male nurse Greg Focker and retired CIA operative Jack Byrnes in "Meet the Parents".

Rockstar promotes GTA VI in China despite lack of sales approval

Rockstar Games is promoting its blockbuster "Grand Theft Auto VI" to hundreds of thousands of Chinese social media followers ahead of Thursday's global launch, despite the lack of approval to sell the violent crime-themed video game in mainland China. The American developer posted a video on its verified account on Douyin, China's version of TikTok, on November 12, urging users to preload the highly anticipated title ahead of its November 19 release. The account and the video could be accessed by users on Wednesday, according to a Reuters review.

Batpod, Indiana Jones memorabilia among lots on offer at Propstore auction

From Batman's Batpod to a "Game of Thrones" ⁠dragon egg, a spate of memorabilia from the worlds of film and television is set to hit the auction block next month. More than 1,400 lots, with a combined pre-sale estimate of £10 million ($13.2 million), are being offered at Propstore's Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, running in London December 4-6.

Grand Theft Auto VI heads to launch amid feverish anticipation

Vacation days have been ⁠booked. Millions of copies of the game have been preordered and preloaded. One gamer even asked a spouse ⁠to promise, in writing, not to interrupt. Take-Two Interactive's Rockstar Games' action-adventure video game series "Grand Theft Auto" returns on Thursday with its first new title in 13 years and gamers are rearranging their lives to participate in a shared cultural moment rarely seen in this era of fragmented audiences. "Grand Theft Auto VI" is the latest installment in a franchise that turned American excess into satire, outsold some of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters and drew the fury of lawmakers with its graphic violence.

New Bond sparks luxury brands battle for a place alongside 007

James Bond has ‌a new leading man, and luxury brands are already jockeying for ‌a role alongside him. More than 60 years after "Dr. No" introduced 007 to cinema audiences, Bond remains one of the world's most coveted marketing vehicles, with watchmakers, carmakers, fashion houses and drinks brands spending ​millions around each film in the hope of being associated with Britain's best-known secret agent.