Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Pharmacy chain Big Caring debuts flat after $155 million Malaysia IPO

Shares of Big Caring Group were flat in their market debut on Thursday after the Malaysian pharmacy chain raised 637.8 million ringgit ($154.7 million) in an initial public offering. Big Caring opened at 1.05 ringgit per share, 2.8% below its IPO price of 1.08 ringgit, before recovering to trade ​at 1.07 ringgit. Malaysia's benchmark KLCI index was down 0.4%

Lilly signs cancer research deal with Stipple Bio worth up to $5.9 billion

Drugmaker Eli Lilly has signed an oncology research collaboration and licensing agreement worth up to $5.9 billion with Stipple Bio, the privately held biotech ​firm said on Monday. The deal gives Lilly access to Stipple Bio's technology, which is designed to identify molecules that can distinguish cancer cells from healthy tissue, potentially enabling Lilly to ‌develop therapies that are ​more effective and cause fewer side effects.

Cal-Maine to cull 1.8 million birds, halt production at Florida facility after bird flu detected

Cal-Maine Foods said on Wednesday it would cull about 1.8 million birds after avian influenza was detected at one of its Florida facilities, forcing the US egg producer to temporarily halt production at the site. The company said it has suspended production at the facility while following US Department of Agriculture protocols, and will cull 1.4 million laying hens and 360,000 pullets, representing 2.7% of its flock.

Merck stops trials of blood cancer drug after review of risks

Merck said on Tuesday it would stop development of its experimental blood cancer drug, nemtabrutinib, after a review found the treatment's benefits may not outweigh the risks. An independent monitoring committee reached that conclusion after reviewing results from a late-stage study. Merck said its review of the full data confirmed ‌the finding.

Sellas vaccine extends survival in blood cancer trial, shares surge

Drug developer Sellas Life Sciences said on Tuesday its experimental vaccine for a type of blood cancer helped patients live significantly longer in a late-stage trial, sparking a record one-day surge in its shares. The vaccine, called galinpepimut-S or GPS, was tested in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), who were in remission after cancer therapy but were unable to receive a bone marrow or stem-cell transplant.

Sanofi's pill becomes first US-approved drug for rare neurological disorder

The US FDA on Wednesday approved Sanofi's oral drug venglustat, the first treatment approved for a type of rare genetic condition affecting the brain and nervous system. The drug, branded as Infilbray, is approved to treat type 3 Gaucher disease, the neurological variant of the disorder that causes certain fatty substances to accumulate in organs and tissues.

New blood test measures Alzheimer's progression

Today we focus on the brain, highlighting a new blood test that may help clinicians to better measure the advance of Alzheimer's disease, and research into changes in brain functions with aging. BLOOD TEST TRACKS PROGRESSION OF ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

Barrick furloughing some Congo mine personnel over Ebola concerns

Canadian miner Barrick said it was furloughing non-essential personnel and reinforcing health screenings after two ‌Ebola cases were confirmed near its Kibali gold mine in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Reuters reported last week that Barrick in an internal memo said it was furloughing some employees and subcontractors at the Kibali mine after health authorities confirmed the two cases, which were fatal

Weight-loss drugs' hit to UK grocery spending tops £1 billion, Worldpanel says

The impact of weight-loss drugs on UK grocery spending has surpassed £1 billion ($1.32 billion), as new pill formats and rising uptake among men accelerate their use, researcher Worldpanel by Numerator said on Thursday. UK households with at least one ‌GLP-1 user spent more than £1 billion less on groceries than expected in the year after adoption compared with households without a GLP-1 user, Worldpanel said

British cancer drug developer Ellipses Pharma considers London listing

British cancer drug developer Ellipses Pharma on Wednesday said it was exploring a London listing through a deal with special purpose acquisition company Wolfram Resources. The company is targeting a valuation of between £450 million and £500 million ($594 million-$660 million), the Times reported on Sunday

IPO-bound Aragen plans to spend 1.5 billion rupees over 2 years for expansion, MD says

IPO-bound Aragen Life Sciences plans to invest about 1.5 billion rupees ($16.05 million) over the next two years to expand its drug development and manufacturing business, as the Indian firm seeks to capture growing outsourcing demand from global pharmaceutical companies, a top executive said. Diversification of supply chains beyond China and outsourcing of research and production have helped India's contract drug market, estimated at $9.3 billion by market research firm IMARC, with companies such as Aragen, Syngene and Sai Life Sciences capturing rising demand.

Exclusive-Authorities raid factory making illegal Chinese vapes in the US

US authorities uncovered a factory producing illegal vapes last month, according to police and photographs seen by Reuters, in a sign Chinese manufacturers have moved some production to the United States following a crackdown on imported devices. Chinese-owned disposable vape brands have come to dominate the US market — the world's largest for smoking alternatives — even though they lack the authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration required ⁠for their legal sale.

US FDA ​approves Regeneron's drug for generalized myasthenia gravis

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' drug to treat adults with generalized myasthenia gravis, a rare autoimmune disease, ⁠the company said on Wednesday. The drug, cemdisiran, branded as Livsayis, was approved for adults with generalized myasthenia gravis who test positive for anti-acetylcholine receptor antibodies, the most common form of the disease.

Pfizer licenses CAR-T therapies from China's Starna in up to $2.6 billion deal

Pfizer said on Wednesday it had struck an exclusive licensing agreement with China's Starna Therapeutics to develop three CAR-T therapies for autoimmune diseases, in a deal worth up to $2.6 billion. The deal marks another bet on a Chinese biotech by the pharma major as it seeks to reignite growth by 2028 while preparing for a wave of patent expirations and continued declines in COVID-related revenue.

Trump withdraws Heidi Overton's nomination to lead FDA

US President Donald Trump withdrew ⁠the nomination of Heidi Overton to lead the Food and Drug Administration due to insufficient support in Congress, according to a White House official. A pivotal Senate committee led by Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican and physician, was due to vote on her nomination on Wednesday morning. Republicans' one-vote advantage on the panel left the nomination vulnerable to a single GOP defection.

Bristol's schizophrenia drug helps Alzheimer's-related psychosis symptoms, preliminary data shows

Bristol Myers Squibb said on Wednesday that preliminary data from two late-stage studies showed its experimental treatment for psychosis associated with Alzheimer's disease improved patient symptoms. Investors are closely watching whether Cobenfy, currently approved in the United States to treat schizophrenia, can be expanded into ​Alzheimer's treatment and drive future growth for the company.

EU too slow tackling health risks from 'forever chemicals', auditors say

The European Union is moving too slowly to protect people from the health risks posed by "forever chemicals", with many substances still untested and unrestricted and legal limits for food and drinking water based on outdated science, the EU Court of Auditors (ECA) said on Wednesday. The EU began restricting per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in 2006 but more than 10,000 PFAS exist and over 1,400 PFAS are manufactured. They are used in products ⁠ranging from lipstick to frying pans, as well as in industries including medical devices, semiconductors, construction and transport.

US FDA approves GSK's second lung cancer drug from historic Nuvalent deal

The US FDA on Tuesday granted accelerated approval to GSK's therapy for a rare form of advanced lung cancer in patients whose disease has worsened on existing drugs, marking another regulatory win following the company's historic $10.6 billion acquisition of Nuvalent. CEO Luke Miels is spearheading GSK's return to oncology, a business it exited a decade ago, and its Nuvalent acquisition has been the company's most aggressive move so far in that direction.

US loses measles elimination status after nearly three decades; Mexico, Bolivia also lose designation

The United States lost its hard-fought measles elimination status after 26 years, the Pan American ⁠Health Organization ​said on Tuesday, as the country failed to curb the continuous spread of the highly contagious virus for more than a year. Bolivia and Mexico have also lost their measles elimination status, the Americas arm of the World Health Organization said.

Haiti's gang violence blocks aid as child malnutrition worsens

More than a quarter of a million young Haitian children will suffer from acute malnutrition by next year, an international report warned on Tuesday, as mass displacements fueled by gang violence worsen a devastating crisis. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a benchmark for measuring famines, estimated that 253,700 children aged up to 5 will face acute malnutrition by May 2027, and nearly 94,000 of these will be severe, life-threatening cases.

Biogen's anti-tau Alzheimer's drug benefits increase at 2 years

The lowest dose of Biogen's experimental drug that cuts levels of toxic tau protein in the brain slowed cognitive decline in early Alzheimer's patients by 38% after two years, according to new trial data presented on Tuesday. The follow-up data shows that the benefit of the drug, diranersen, increased over time. Biogen said in July that the same 60-milligram twice-yearly dose given as a spinal injection had slowed cognitive decline by 26% after ⁠18 months in the mid-stage trial.

US FDA proposes to withdraw approval for Salerno's cholesterol medication

The US Food and Drug Administration's drug evaluation department is proposing to withdraw approval for Salerno Pharmaceuticals' liquid cholesterol medication, a Federal Register notice showed on Tuesday. Here are more details:

Gilead signs generic licensing deals for experimental Ebola drug

Gilead Sciences said on Monday it had signed royalty-free deals with three generic drugmakers to make its experimental Ebola prevention drug available in 127 mainly low- and lower-middle-income countries if it succeeds in trials and wins regulatory approvals. Here are more details:

Congo's Ebola ⁠outbreak is spreading and killing at a record pace

The Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo remains out of control six months after it was first ⁠declared, with case numbers and deaths still rising at a record pace. Despite an outpouring of aid, resource shortages, insecurity and poor coordination hamper efforts to contain the outbreak, already the second-largest on record globally.

US FDA approves Roche's oral treatment for advanced breast cancer

The US Food and Drug Administration approved Roche's oral treatment for certain patients with a type of advanced breast cancer, the regulator said on Monday. The drug, giredestrant, was approved in combination with everolimus for adults with estrogen receptor-positive, HER2-negative locally advanced or metastatic cancer, whose cancer carries an ESR1 mutation and has returned or worsened during or after hormone-based treatment.

UnitedHealthcare to expand program paying pharmacists for medical services

UnitedHealth Group said on Wednesday it plans to expand a new program under which the company partners with independent pharmacies and pays pharmacists to offer medical services normally provided in doctors' offices. The program came out of a ‌partnership between UnitedHealthcare and Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network, in which the insurer agreed to pay pharmacists in ‌the organization for the services, subject to state laws.

Pennsylvania confirms eighth measles-related death amid US outbreak

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed the state's eighth death associated with measles this year, the latest fatality linked to an outbreak of the highly contagious viral disease. The agency said the individual ​was an unvaccinated resident of Clinton County who had tested positive for measles. It did not immediately disclose the person's age or other details.