Athletics-World marathon champion Jepchirchir banned for three years over EPO use
Kenya's world marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir has been banned for three years for the use of banned blood booster EPO, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Thursday.
The AIU said Jepchirchir had admitted to breaching anti-doping rules relating to the "presence of a prohibited substance or its metabolites or Markers in an athlete's sample" and the "use or attempted use by an athlete of a prohibited substance or a prohibited method".