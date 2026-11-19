Kenya's ​world ​marathon champion ‌Peres Jepchirchir ​has been banned for ‌three years for the use of banned blood booster ‌EPO, the Athletics Integrity ‌Unit (AIU) said on Thursday.

The AIU said Jepchirchir had admitted ⁠to ​breaching ⁠anti-doping rules relating to the "presence ⁠of a prohibited substance ​or its metabolites or Markers ⁠in an athlete's sample" ⁠and ​the "use or attempted use by an athlete ⁠of a prohibited substance or ⁠a ⁠prohibited method".