Small businesses in the Brazilian Amazon are expected to gain greater access to credit through a new US$735 million IFC financing package for Mercado Livre Brasil and Mercado Pago. The investment in the two Mercado Libre, Inc. subsidiaries is expected to support more than 380,000 sales transactions by micro, small, and medium enterprises each year in the region. Easier access to working capital will help these businesses manage cash shortages, grow their operations and move into the formal economy.

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, is providing US$250 million from its own account and mobilizing US$485 million from international financial institutions. The financing will help Mercado Libre, known as MeLi, expand lending to small businesses across Brazil, with particular attention to entrepreneurs in the Amazon. For the company, a leading e-commerce and digital financial services platform in Latin America and the Caribbean, the agreement broadens its funding sources and international banking relationships.

Micro, small, and medium enterprises drive job creation and economic activity in Brazil and other developing countries, making access to finance central to their ability to grow. Brazil's financing gap for these businesses is estimated at 31 percent of GDP, according to the World Bank Group's SME Finance Forum. Entrepreneurs in the Amazon face greater difficulties because credit and essential services remain limited, restricting their opportunities to build stronger businesses.

Bringing credit closer to Amazon entrepreneurs

Credit penetration in the North and Northeast states that form part of the Brazilian Amazon stands at about 14 percent, compared with 20 percent across the rest of Brazil. The investment uses Mercado Libre's connections with small businesses to bring digital financing to entrepreneurs who struggle to obtain the money needed for everyday operations and expansion. Support for working capital, business formalization and growth is expected to contribute to a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable financial sector.

Building stronger funding partnerships for small businesses

Cheryl Edleson Hanway, IFC Division Director for Brazil and the Southern Cone, said the partnership brings together Mercado Libre's reach and private capital to help underserved entrepreneurs access digital finance and create jobs. She described the investment as a practical example of the World Bank Group's new MSME strategy, which seeks to make small businesses visible, connected, enabled and funded. Lourenço Cassandre, Senior Director of Treasury at Mercado Livre Brasil, called the company's first financing with IFC an important milestone, saying the rigorous review reflected its business strength and that six leading international banks joining IFC would broaden its funding base for years to come.

Supporting inclusive growth across the Amazon

The investment supports IFC's commitments under the World Bank Group's Amazonia Viva programme, particularly the Prosperous Amazon pillar, which promotes nature-smart economic opportunities and inclusive private sector development. It puts the objectives of the Amazon Finance Network into practice by supporting efforts to expand innovative financing for micro and small enterprises across Amazon countries. These connections place the financing within a wider regional effort to help businesses access capital and participate in a more inclusive and sustainable economy.