The African Development Bank Group's Board of Directors has approved €20 million in financing for a low-carbon cement production complex in Attingué, north of Abidjan. Ciments écologiques de Côte d'Ivoire, known as CIMECI and part of the YESHI Group, will develop the facility to supply the domestic construction market. The investment will support local manufacturing and expand the availability of construction materials with a smaller carbon footprint.

The planned complex will include a calcined-clay production plant with an annual capacity of about 350,000 tonnes and a grinding plant capable of producing up to 500,000 tonnes of cement. Locally sourced clay and limestone will be used to make limestone calcined clay cement, commonly called LC3. This technology replaces part of the clinker used in conventional cement, reducing reliance on imports and lowering production emissions.

Demand for construction materials in Côte d'Ivoire is growing as housing, commercial developments and infrastructure projects require dependable supplies. Most cement produced in the country relies on imported clinker, leaving manufacturers exposed to disruptions in international supply chains. Using local raw materials should help retain more value within the Ivorian economy and develop the technical expertise needed to strengthen domestic industry.

Using local clay to reduce cement emissions

The LC3 production process offers a way to meet construction needs with less dependence on carbon-intensive clinker. Khalid Iben Khayat, Managing Director of the YESHI Group's Industry Division, said the technology would significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions compared with traditional, clinker-intensive cement production. He described the project as an opportunity to turn a locally available resource into an Ivorian-made construction material, strengthen industrial capacity, develop local skills and secure supplies for the national market.

Bringing private investment into greener manufacturing

Solomon Quaynor, the African Development Bank Group's Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialisation, said rising demand for construction materials creates an opportunity to expand production through lower-carbon manufacturing. He highlighted the combination of local raw materials, private capital and cleaner technology as a practical way to strengthen domestic industry. The investment reflects the Bank's ambition to mobilise private capital for green industrialisation and climate-resilient infrastructure, turning local resources into competitive manufactured products and strengthening value chains.

Strengthening Côte d'Ivoire's construction supply chains

The complex will serve customers in Côte d'Ivoire, supporting the country's efforts to expand local manufacturing and improve industrial supply reliability. Its focus on private-sector development and green industrialisation supports the African Development Bank Group's Ten-Year Strategy for 2024–2033. Greater availability of locally produced, lower-carbon cement will support national efforts to strengthen industrial supply chains and meet demand for construction materials.