The ocean's health and its connections to livelihoods, economies and environmental well-being took centre stage at COP31 on 17 November during the Thematic Day on Ocean, Seas, Nature and Land Use. Discussions focused on how better science, reliable funding and stronger partnerships can help communities prepare for changes already affecting their shores. Speakers called for sustained ocean observations that support weather forecasts, climate predictions and decisions about protecting people, infrastructure and marine ecosystems.

The COP31 Presidency unveiled the Antalya Ocean and Seas Compact to strengthen partnerships and improve access to finance for ocean action. New pledges and commitments to the OceanEye International Alliance brought attention to the observation networks that underpin essential weather and climate services. These efforts reflect the need to connect international cooperation with practical support for countries facing growing coastal risks.

COP31 President Murat Kurum described an ocean that regulates the climate and sustains communities but faces mounting pressure from warming, acidification, rising seas and pollution. Restoring coastal ecosystems, strengthening early warning systems and improving ocean science and data-sharing were among the solutions he highlighted. Communities most exposed to these pressures need information and resources that help them protect livelihoods and prepare for further change.

Record heat and rising seas increase coastal risks

Ocean heat content reached a record high in 2025, with preliminary data pointing to another record in 2026, WMO Deputy Secretary-General Ko Barrett told a Presidency-organized event. Global mean sea level reached record levels in 2026, increasing the dangers of coastal flooding, erosion and saltwater intrusion. Barrett stressed that sustained observations, stronger scientific understanding and reliable climate information are essential for assessing these threats and planning adaptation.

The event, Coastal Infrastructure and Communities in a Changing Ocean, examined how regional and local decisions can draw on the best available science despite incomplete observations and remaining uncertainties. Speakers from the Pacific, Caribbean and Bangladesh described challenges facing the 11% of the global population living on low-lying coasts, where storms and rising seas threaten daily life. Their experiences showed that responses must reflect local conditions, particularly where sea-level rise combines with storm surges, waves, heavy rainfall, river flooding, erosion and saltwater intrusion.

Stronger partnerships can close gaps in ocean information

Discussions highlighted integrated observation networks, including the Global Ocean Observing System, and financing mechanisms such as the Systematic Observations Financing Facility that can help close critical gaps in vulnerable regions. Effective adaptation needs to begin with the risks countries and communities face and the decisions they need to make. Scientists, observation specialists, space agencies, international and regional organizations, national institutions and coastal communities must develop solutions together, sustaining national expertise and partnerships beyond individual projects.

Speaking at a European Union event, Barrett explained that ocean information is fundamental to the weather forecasts and climate services people depend on. She said the OceanEye International Alliance is broadening participation and helping secure sustained investment in this global public good. Better coverage must be matched by prompt delivery of observations to forecasting centres, where the information can strengthen warnings and give communities more time to act.

Better observations help turn forecasts into action

The WMO Bulletin's warming ocean edition, released ahead of COP31, explores ocean science, observation methods and the work of WMO, its Members and partners to help communities respond. WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo wrote that decisions made now about maintaining networks, expanding observations and reaching users will shape countries' ability to anticipate change. She pointed to warnings of the strengthening 2026 El Niño, with seasonal outlooks supporting preparation for drought, flooding and extreme heat alongside national forecasts and early warning services.

The Bulletin examines ocean warming and carbon uptake, marine heatwaves, improved Caribbean hurricane forecasts, Pacific responses to sea-level rise, advances in climate prediction and services for coastal communities and maritime industries. Its contributors call for expanded observations in the deep ocean, coastal waters and poorly monitored regions such as the Southern Ocean, supported by fishing vessels, commercial shipping and autonomous technologies. Sustained investment in infrastructure, national expertise and international cooperation can help turn those observations into timely services that protect lives and livelihoods, particularly in vulnerable communities.