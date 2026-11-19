The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) has strongly condemned violence and the killing of civilians, children, police officers and security personnel in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), while rejecting allegations linking its members or supporters to the killing of a Pakistan Rangers officer in Rawalakot, according to a report issued by the organisation. In its report, JKJAAC expressed condolences to all families who have lost their loved ones, including the family of Pakistan Rangers Deputy Superintendent Barkat Ali, who was fatally shot near the Matiyalmera Bus Terminal in Rawalakot on November 17.

The organisation stressed that every death must be investigated under the same evidentiary and legal standards, irrespective of whether the deceased was a civilian, protest participant, police officer or security personnel. It called upon the PoJK government to immediately establish an empowered negotiating committee and initiate direct discussions with JKJAAC to prevent further loss of life. The report emphasised that government representatives participating in negotiations must have written authority to make decisions, conclude agreements and ensure their implementation.

Reiterating its position as an independent, peaceful and broad-based civil-rights movement, JKJAAC categorically denied having any organisational, operational or financial association with armed individuals, criminal groups, militias or violent organisations. The organisation condemned terrorism, violent extremism and attacks against civilians, police officers and security personnel. It clarified that it neither authorises nor supports the carrying or use of weapons in connection with its protests, sit-ins or other activities, maintaining that its objectives are pursued exclusively through peaceful, democratic, lawful and non-violent means.

According to the report, Rawalakot has remained under severe security and curfew-like restrictions since early June. JKJAAC argued that criminal actors, unidentified armed individuals and other non-state elements could operate in such an environment without having any connection to the movement. It further maintained that the presence of an individual near a protest location does not establish membership of JKJAAC, authorisation by its leadership or organisational responsibility. Any such allegations, it said, must be supported by specific and independently examinable evidence.

The organisation categorically rejected allegations that its members or supporters, acting on behalf of the movement, were responsible for killing the Rangers officer. JKJAAC also expressed grief over the reported deaths of four children in Poonch Division, The organisation called for independent investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding each child's death, including who fired the fatal shots and whether failures in command, planning or civilian protection contributed to the incidents.

It demanded an independent international investigation covering the deaths of the four children, the Rangers officer, the four individuals described by police as armed attackers and all other civilian and security-force casualties linked to the continuing crisis. The report further criticised the prolonged deployment of Pakistan Rangers and other security formations, arguing that it had failed to restore sustainable peace and had instead increased public fear, restricted ordinary life and created conditions in which peaceful protests, criminal activities and unidentified armed conduct were being conflated.

JKJAAC called upon the PoJK Government to lift curfew-like restrictions in Rawalakot, restore internet and mobile communications, reopen roads, schools, colleges and markets, and ensure the uninterrupted functioning of essential services. It also demanded the withdrawal of paramilitary forces from civilian neighbourhoods under an agreed and safe timetable and the restoration of ordinary law-enforcement responsibilities to the PoJK Police under civilian authority and judicial oversight.

JKJAAC also called for unrestricted access to independent international journalists, recognised human-rights organisations and humanitarian groups to enable impartial scrutiny of the situation. It urged authorities to protect witnesses, families, medical workers and journalists, facilitate confidential witness interviews without the presence of security personnel, and preserve hospital, ambulance and mortuary records.

The organisation further demanded the preservation of firearms, cartridge cases, ballistic evidence, deployment orders, duty rosters, command communications, CCTV footage and original video recordings. It stressed that evidence must be preserved immediately and that public accusations, edited recordings and anonymous statements cannot replace a lawful investigation. (ANI)