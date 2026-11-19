Poland's ‌Orlen ​and US-based Carlyle Group signed a memorandum of understanding to pursue joint ‌investments in oil and gas, renewable fuels and electricity, Orlen said on Thursday.

Poland has been aiming to become a ‌hub for imports of liquefied natural gas from the ‌US to supply the region, including Ukraine and Slovakia. "We will invest in energy assets, in the petrochemical assets across Europe and ⁠across ​Western Europe ⁠as well," said Minister of State Assets Wojciech Balczun during the ⁠Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Cooperation conference in Warsaw.

"We're giving ​ourselves 90 days to translate this MoU into concrete ⁠actions," he added. The import capacity of the Polish gas system ⁠stands ​at around 37.3 billion cubic metres per year, almost double domestic demand of about 20 bcm. The ⁠infrastructure under development will boost Poland's potential to become an ⁠access point ⁠for global gas supplies for countries in Central and Eastern Europe.