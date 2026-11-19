European shares rose on Thursday after three ‌consecutive ​sessions of losses as technology stocks climbed following Anthropic's record IPO raise, while declines in defensive sectors such as utilities and healthcare capped gains. The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged up 0.2% ‌to 645.07 points by 0958 GMT after closing at a three-week low on Wednesday.

Technology stocks led sectoral gains in Europe, adding 1.6%. Chipmaker ASML gained 4.1%, while STMicroelectronics and Infineon rose 4.6% and 2.3%, respectively, reflecting a positive mood among European and US tech investors. Utilities and healthcare lagged ‌the broader market, losing almost 1%.

Anthropic raised $81.3 billion on Wednesday in the largest IPO on record, valuing the Claude chatbot maker ‌at $1.5 trillion and making it one of the most valuable US companies at a time when investors are questioning the longevity of the AI boom. Anthropic's market debut later in the day is seen as a major test for AI demand. European shares have remained resilient, however, as tech jitters steered investors towards markets with ⁠relatively less exposure ​to AI, including Europe and ⁠India. The STOXX 600 hit an all-time high just last week, although a slump in mining stocks weighed on the market this week.

"Europe is just far enough ⁠away from the current epicentre of the AI trade to provide some insulation. Financials and healthcare are two particularly interesting sectors, and we're seeing a ​reappraisal among investors as they look to diversify away from the concentration in the United States and parts of Asia ⁠while still accessing reasonable earnings growth," said Will Hobbs, chief investment officer at Brooks Macdonald. Banks were also rebounding on Thursday. UniCredit added 1.6% after the Italian bank ⁠and ​the German government reached a deal on the main sticking points in UniCredit's takeover of Commerzbank. The German lender's shares rose 1.3%.

Separately, Barclays struck a more cautious note on European luxury stocks, downgrading the sector to "underweight," but lifted its year-end 2027 target for the ⁠STOXX 600 to 725 points. Among other stocks, France's Soitec surged 17.5% after the French semiconductor materials supplier beat market expectations with its ⁠fiscal 2027 forecast.

Novartis fell 2.5% ⁠after the Swiss drugmaker set mid-term sales growth targets at the lower end of its previously projected range. Babcock shares were up 7.9% after the British defence and engineering group reported first-half revenue and profit ‌ahead of market forecasts.