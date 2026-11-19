AI is increasingly shaping the fortunes of the US dollar, or at least ​the investment race surrounding it. The only problem is currency experts can't agree whether that's for better or worse. Few doubt that seemingly Teflon ​US economic growth over the past two years has been enormously flattered by the impact of the burgeoning ‌AI ​boom.

That reflects the trillion-dollar explosion in investment in AI data centers, chips and computing equipment, as well as the more nebulous "wealth effects" from accompanying stock price gains. Estimates vary, but many analysts say AI is directly or indirectly responsible for at least a third of US gross domestic product (GDP) expansion this year.

That alone seems straightforward, but the extent to which the dollar's value is AI-linked is more nuanced. Some focus on the US AI lead over other economies as a dollar driver, but ‌others view an "AI dollar" through a balance-of-payments lens and the prism of cross-border capital flows.

No one doubts AI's importance to currency markets. How it plays out is another matter. AI AND THE FED

At its most basic, the lift to US growth, inflation and interest rate expectations from the AI boom is clearly dollar positive — as long as the US retains its edge and the lion's share of the investment being ploughed into it. While that may change as the early US investment surge slows, we're not there yet in most people's eyes. The dollar is clearly reflecting expectations that the Federal Reserve may hike rates aggressively to cool an AI-fueled boom and rein in inflation, ‌with investors convinced the economy can take it while other central banks hesitate.

Since the Iran war began at the end of February, the US economy has brushed aside the related fuel-price shock with ease, and the AI story seems largely responsible. As a measure of how those downbeat expectations proved wide of the ‌mark, US economic surprise indexes compiled by Citi have hit their most positive level in three years this month, contrasting starkly with euro zone equivalents, which have turned negative again for the first time in four months.

Little surprise, then, that euro/dollar has fallen below $1.10 this week for the first time since March last year, while the broader dollar index has hit its best level in more than 19 months. AI CUTS FX OUTLOOK BOTH WAYS

But wait. This dollar surge is happening just as Big Tech investors get the jitters over AI valuations and on fear of a capital expenditure slowdown after Democratic victories in the midterm elections prompt calls for at least some data-center pushback. The scale of the shakeout in AI-linked stocks has been withering for six weeks, seeing almost 30% wiped off the US Philadelphia ⁠Semiconductor Index since ​early October.

So, why hasn't the fabled "AI dollar" gone with it? Is the greenback simply lagging, ⁠or staying laser-focused on pumped-up Fed rate-rise expectations? Or maybe it's getting a safety bid from worries about equity-market turbulence?

Barclays FX strategists this week reckoned their bullish "AI dollar" view remains very much intact for next year. Their take hinges on the fact the dollar is mainly tracking AI capex numbers that have been driving GDP outperformance, forcing the Fed to rethink the level of slack left ⁠in the economy and where neutral interest rates lie.

And so despite the shakeout in AI stock prices, there's still been no change to estimates of hyperscaler investment spending through next year — not even since the midterms. As a result, the Barclays team thinks the dollar will continue to gorge on that rather than the volatile equity market per se.

But there are as many ​questions in that as there are answers. A severe tech-stock correction or even rout could well eat into investment plans quite quickly and douse any "wealth effect" from the AI-fueled stock rally of the past 18 months.

A downshift in AI build-out then starts to shave GDP bets, easing upward pressure ⁠on Fed rates and ultimately weighing on the buck. How likely is that?

Bank of America's November survey of global fund managers offers some insight. The poll showed asset managers this month cut tech allocations by the most in 20 years, with a record net near 40% of respondents saying companies are "over-investing." Perhaps most telling, more than half of the funds expect at least one hyperscaler to cut capex in the next ⁠six ​months.

So AI capex can still be your lodestar, but it may not mean the "AI dollar" is the slam dunk for 2027 that markets have recently rushed to price. 'CHIPDOLLARS'

However, there's another way to view the nexus between AI and the dollar. Deutsche Bank introduces its idea of "chipdollars," akin to the petrodollars of old. World chip trade now exceeds oil and gas for the first time in history, it says, suggesting a less favorable outlook for the dollar.

The gist of Deutsche's view is that most US-designed chips are made outside the US, mainly in Asia. As chip demand has soared and prices have risen, huge surpluses have built up in these ⁠countries. Much of that cash has been recycled into US capital markets, mostly equities rather than Treasury debt as in the past.

Estimating foreign flows into US equities this year at more than $1 trillion, the German bank said this funding of US deficits is supporting the dollar and financing firms driving the AI ⁠build, then flowing back into chips in another loop of cross-border "circularity." However, a big problem is ⁠that equities are three times more volatile than Treasuries, and tech stocks up to 10 times more so.

"Growing dollar dependence on inherently riskier capital should spill into higher US dollar volatility over time," Deutsche strategist Mallika Sachdeva wrote. There's no doubt the "AI dollar" is now a thing. It's just that it could go either way next year — not unlike its analog predecessor.

(The opinions expressed here are those of Mike Dolan, a columnist for Reuters.) Enjoying this column? Check out Reuters Open Interest (ROI), your ‌essential new source for global financial commentary.

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(By Mike Dolan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)