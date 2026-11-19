​Judges at the World Court ruled on Thursday that actions by Myanmar ‌against the Rohingya in 2017 had the "intention to destroy" a substantial part of the Muslim minority population, meeting the legal threshold for genocide. ‌A reading of the decision was ongoing. The decision, seven ‌years after the case was filed by predominantly Muslim Gambia, marked only the fourth time since the Nazi Holocaust that an international court ⁠ruled ​that the legal ⁠threshold to prove genocide had been met.

"The court finds that Myanmar's security ⁠forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, perpetrated widespread acts of sexual violence ​as well as acts of extreme violence against children ⁠and attacked fleeing Rohingya as they sought to flee in large numbers ⁠to ​Bangladesh," presiding Judge Yuji Iwasawa said. Genocide has rarely been established in international courts, largely because prosecutors must prove ⁠that there was a specific intent to destroy, in whole or ⁠in part, ⁠a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.