Nov 19 - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and ​human-interest stories from around the world. Below are ​some stories from this week selected ‌by ​our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand world headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go ‌to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

SPECIAL REPORT-How Kennedy let measles run wild in America SALT LAKE CITY - Across Utah, the measles virus found unvaccinated children. First, in June 2025, it struck an isolated religious community ‌that has long rejected immunization. By January, rashes and fevers hit children hundreds of miles away. Measles ‌infected a teenager that month at a high-school dance competition near Salt Lake City, then popped up at a nearby basketball game. The virus spread at a suburban church’s “movie night”, at Costco and Trader Joe’s stores, and at daycare centers and tanning ⁠salons, according ​to Utah’s health department. (USA-HEALTH/KENNEDY-VACCINES (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX), ⁠3,453 words)

EXCLUSIVE-'Death is near': Inside the hoax bomb threats that rattled Europe's schools and airports BELFAST - When an email arrived at ⁠St John the Baptist Primary School in Belfast on October 19 saying that a bomb had been planted in ​the building, principal Chris Donnelly was skeptical. (EUROPE-SECURITY/ (EXCLUSIVE, PIX), 1,020 words)

After Orban, Hungarian football's state-funded boom faces reckoning FELCSUT, ⁠Hungary/BUDAPEST - The gleaming Pancho Arena in the Hungarian village of Felcsut stands as a symbol of former Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ⁠ambitions ​to return football to the golden era of the all-conquering "Magical Magyars" in the 1950s. (SOCCER-HUNGARY/FUNDING (REPEAT, INSIGHT, PIX, GRAPHIC), 1,258 words)

Rare images of isolated Indigenous group in Brazil highlight threats Rare images of an isolated group ⁠of Indigenous people emerging from a remote part of Brazil's Amazon rainforest have underscored the threats facing them from ⁠loggers, hunters and ranchers, ⁠advocates said on Tuesday. (BRAZIL-INDIGENOUS/ (PIX, TV), 445 words)

EXPLANATORY CONTENT FACTBOX - From Amazon to Google, the deep-pocketed investors in Anthropic

EXPLAINER - What is the International Court of Justice? FACTBOX - Multiple tech ‌systems have been ‌crashing. Here is how to protect yourself

(Compiled by Patrick ​Enright and Aurora Ellis)