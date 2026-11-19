Anthropic has raised $81.3 billion in the largest stock-market debut on ​record after increasing the size of its offering, in a deal that values the Claude chatbot maker ‌at $1.5 trillion ​and defied concerns over AI and tech fundraising. In a sign of strong investor demand, Anthropic priced its shares at $83 each, above its initial range of $70 to $78.

Reuters was first to report on Wednesday that Anthropic, the first major frontier AI model developer to float, had increased the number of shares it was selling by about 19% to 980 million. Anthropic's IPO eclipses the record-setting debut of Elon Musk's SpaceX in June. Its total deal size is $107.3 billion, including another $26 billion that ‌Anthropic is raising through a private placement of shares, the filings showed.

Nasdaq futures rose nearly 2% on Thursday, bolstering expectations for a strong Anthropic debut and reviving sentiment around AI stocks. Chipmakers and cloud companies, which have raised hundreds of billions of dollars to fund their massive spending plans, have in recent weeks come under pressure due to valuation concerns, mounting AI infrastructure costs and the sudden exit of Nvidia's Jensen Huang.

Anthropic has, meanwhile, faced questions about its outlook and ability to sustain rapid growth as competition intensifies. Shares in Anthropic were up about 20% in over-the-counter grey market trading, brokerages IG Markets and CMC Markets said.

"Volumes are big," said Christopher Forbes, head of ‌Asia and Middle East at CMC Markets in Singapore, adding that the brokerage was "seeing demand from all clients, retail to institutional" for the grey market stocks. Armina Rosenberg, portfolio manager and co-founder of Minotaur Capital, which is awaiting a share allocation, said the Anthropic IPO was a useful gauge of investor appetite for ‌AI.

"But one listing won't settle the debate. There's a genuine wall of worry right now, and it'll take a few things to climb it. Once Anthropic reports publicly, it becomes one of the clearest tests of whether the economics of AI are holding up." On a fully diluted basis, Anthropic's IPO values it at about $1.5 trillion, including securities such as stock options and restricted stock, and on a non-diluted basis at about $1.1 trillion.

US stock futures were up after Anthropic's IPO details were made public, while Asian tech stocks remained under pressure amid broader concerns about the AI trade. Anthropic is set to start trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday under the ticker ANT. A strong debut could give confidence to other companies waiting to tap public markets. Anthropic's closest rival, OpenAI, is expected to pursue ⁠a listing as ​early as next year.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters for Anthropic's IPO, which ⁠has a 22-bank underwriting syndicate, and were also lead underwriters for SpaceX's listing. SPENDING COMMITMENTS EXPOSE RISKS

Anthropic's growth has been driven by surging demand for its Claude models, particularly Claude Code, its coding agent that has gained popularity among software developers. Its annualized revenue run rate reached $81 billion as of October 31, up $10 billion from September 30, according to its IPO filing. Underscoring its growing business foothold, ⁠Anthropic said it had 11,900 customers generating at least $100,000 in annual revenue on a trailing 12-month basis as of September 30, compared with more than 1,500 at the end of last year.

But to sustain that growth, Anthropic spent nearly $9 billion on computing capacity and infrastructure in the first half of 2026, nearly four times the amount spent a year earlier. It also ​incurred an additional $5 billion in computing costs in the third quarter, reducing the revenue generated per dollar of computing capacity.

Revenue rose to $16.96 billion in the third quarter, up 47% from the second. The company reported an operating loss of $567 million, compared with operating income of $974 million in the ⁠previous quarter. The net loss narrowed to $23.3 billion from $66.3 billion a quarter earlier, including non-operating items related to bonds convertible into its shares.

Anthropic has committed to nearly $900 billion in computing spending with infrastructure partners, including Amazon and Alphabet's Google, to train and operate AI models. It warned that its computing providers and infrastructure partners depend on third-party financing and credit support to acquire chips and build capacity.

"If such financing or support becomes ⁠unavailable ​or more costly, contracted capacity may be delayed, repriced, reduced, or not delivered," Anthropic said in an IPO filing. COMPETITION AND SAFETY CHALLENGES

Anthropic faces questions over how it will balance its commercial ambitions with its emphasis on AI safety. CEO Dario Amodei has called for the industry to slow the pace of developing and releasing increasingly powerful models, warning that advances in AI could outstrip society's ability to manage the risks.

"Our development of highly advanced models, platforms, and applications and expansion of use cases could further increase the risk that our models cause harm," Anthropic said in the filing. At the same time, competition is intensifying to be the leading provider ⁠of AI tools for businesses.

GPT-6 Astra, OpenAI's latest flagship AI model, accounted for about 13% of enterprise AI spending tracked by corporate expense platform Ramp, compared with about 8% for Claude Fable, data cited by Reuters in September showed. The competitive threat extends beyond the handful of companies developing the most powerful ⁠commercial models. A recent Capgemini study found 59% of executives at large companies plan to increase ⁠their use of open-weight models over the next year as AI costs exceed budgets.

Meta Platforms, one of Anthropic's largest customers, has been looking to reduce its use of Anthropic's models as it develops more AI capabilities internally, Reuters previously reported. "Our thesis is that the vast amount of value will accrue to whoever is at the frontier," said Peter Singlehurst, head of private companies at Baillie Gifford, which invested roughly $1.5 billion in Anthropic before its IPO.

"Our bet is that ‌Anthropic has the ingredients — that doesn't guarantee, but means that ‌they arguably have the highest probability of remaining at the frontier."